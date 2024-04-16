Here’s Your Rundown of All the Bonus Chapters in the ACOTAR Series

If you spend time on the bookish side of social media, you’re likely going to hear Sarah J. Maas’s name mentioned at least once a day. Her three series—which consist of sixteen novels and novellas—are incredibly popular, just like her habit of sneaking bonus chapters into various editions of her work.

These bonus chapters are of course not necessary for the full understanding of the story, but they expand on certain moments or relationships between the characters that fans of the Maasiverse are sure to love. The Crescent City series is perhaps the most notable example of these bonus chapters, but Maas started adding them in ever since what is arguably her most popular saga to date, A Court of Thorns and Roses.

So if you’re currently making your way through the fae courts of Prythian and want to make sure you leave nothing behind—or if you’re only now realizing you’ve actually missed these during your reading marathon—here is your complete guide to all the bonus chapters of the ACOTAR series. Beware of spoilers for the entire saga, all the way to the ending of A Court of Silver Flames, ahead.

How many bonus chapters are there in the ACOTAR series?

There are a total of three bonus chapters in the A Court of Thorns and Roses series so far—a number that can, of course, always increase if and when a new installment of the series comes out. For now, though, there is one bonus chapter to be found in A Court of Mist and Fury and two more in A Court of Silver Flames.

Set after Chapter 38 of A Court of Mist and Fury, this first bonus chapter is titled “Wings and Embers” and it centers on Cassian and Nesta and their second encounter at the Archeron estate—that is, after the “official” one that happens in the main novel. It sets up their romance, which will become the main focus of A Court of Silver Flames.

Then there’s the scene set after Chapter 21 of A Court of Silver Flames, where Feyre and Rhysand discover that they’re expecting their first child—another pretty significant plot point that will develop throughout this same book. And at the end of A Court of Silver Flames, set after Chapter 58, we have the bonus chapter dedicated to Azriel and one of his brief interactions with Elain—it only makes sense that the final Bat Boy and final Archeron sister still single should be the one teasing any upcoming books in the series.

How can you find them?

All three bonus chapters were published in one specific special edition of their novel. The Nessian bonus chapter is in the Target special edition of A Court of Mist and Fury. The Feysand scene is featured in the Barnes & Noble edition of A Court of Silver Flames and the Azriel bonus chapter is included in the Books-A-Million edition of the same book.

While the Nessian chapter was uploaded to the Internet by Bloomsbury itself, the same can’t be said for the other two. We don’t exactly condone piracy, even though fans outside of the United States would undoubtedly struggle to get their hands on these bonus chapters without it. Let’s just say that as anyone on the Internet probably knows, if you want to find something then the best place to start your search is on that specific thing subreddit. Try heading over to the ACOTAR side of Reddit and see if the fans over there have already linked up everything you’re looking for.

