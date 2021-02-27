We Can’t Trust WandaVision’s Director Hayward

From his introduction in WandaVision, I’ve not been behind S.W.O.R.D. director Tyler Hayward. Basically, because I don’t trust white men in government especially in the Marvel world, and we knew he wasn’t as “innocent” as he said he was when he threw Monica out of his base for questioning his motives. He turned on Monica, Darcy, and Jimmy for daring to speak against him and so why would anyone trust him at all? This week was just further proof of how far he’s willing to go to reach his end goal.

**Spoilers for WandaVision‘s “Previously On” lie within.**

When Monica Rambeau initially goes to S.W.O.R.D. to meet with Tyler Hayward, he acts like an innocent man. He makes sure to say that he’s just “acting” director and like he’s happy to have Monica on board with him. Everything about his demeanor shows him as a man just trying to do a job.

Obviously, that threw up like 30 red flags for me, and he quickly showed who he was underneath, but “Previously On” showed us just the lengths that Hayward was willing to go to make Wanda Maximoff into a villain in the eyes of his employees. When Monica goes to the base, Hayward tells them all that Wanda stole Vision’s body and reanimated him in the hexagon against Vision’s wishes. But this week, we saw that that wasn’t the truth at all.

Wanda knows that Vision’s body is in the New Jersey base for S.W.O.R.D. and she goes to meet with Hayward. He shows her what they’re doing, tells her that she cannot bury him because of the vibranium, and lets her say goodbye to Vision in a moment that was absolutely heartbreaking for Wanda.

Wanda’s connection to Vision always stemmed from the Mind Stone. Her powers existed because of it, and Vision used the Mind Stone to exist. She could use her powers to connect with him, and when Wanda had to destroy the stone before Thanos got to it, Vision stated “I just feel you” to her.

So the fact that Wanda can’t feel Vision anymore leads to her leaving S.W.O.R.D. and heading to a lot of land that Vision had left for her to “grow old” in.

So all of Hayward’s lies he told his team are revealed, showing just how much he was willing to throw Wanda under the bus in order to activate Vision’s body. The experiments they were doing on Vision weren’t to dismantle him. They were trying to put him back together and put him back online. So, Hayward lied to Wanda, to his team, and to Monica Rambeau about what he was planning all along.

As Monica said to Wanda last week, don’t let him turn Wanda into a villain. The “big bad” might feel like Agatha right now, but I still think that Hayward has something even bigger than the White Vision we saw at the end of the episode up his sleeve, and I’m afraid to see what kind of strings he’s going to pull to use against Wanda Maximoff.

I knew I couldn’t trust him.

