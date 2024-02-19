Can You Watch Netflix on the Nintendo Switch?

Entertainment has never been so easily accessible—dozens of streaming apps are available on our smartphones, tablets, and even watches, and our TVs and gaming consoles have entertainment apps included as soon as you turn them on. So what about the Nintendo Switch?

Recommended Videos

The Switch is the ultimate gaming console for those who prefer both on-the-go gaming and home consoles. Its 2-in-1 system seems to be the perfect one to include entertainment other than video games, right? After all, the Wii U and the Nintendo 2DS, 3DS, and 3DS XL all included an option to watch streaming apps, particularly Netflix, via the Nintendo eShop.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Nintendo Switch. The support for the Netflix app for the Wii U and the 3DS line of consoles was discontinued in June 2021, and while some believed that this would mean Netflix would make its way over to the Switch, it has yet to happen. At the time of writing, Netflix cannot be officially downloaded on the Nintendo Switch.

Other major streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video, Max, and Disney+, cannot be downloaded on the Nintendo Switch either. Currently, the only two streaming apps that are widely available on the Nintendo Switch are YouTube and Crunchyroll. Hulu is still available on the Nintendo Switch in select regions, particularly the U.S., and Twitch was previously available, but support for the app was discontinued in January 2024. The Pokémon TV app is no longer available to download in the Nintendo eShop, either, though those who have it downloaded on their device will be able to use it until the app officially shuts down at the end of March 2024.

Who knows? If the current rumors that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released within the coming year are to be believed, perhaps more streaming apps, including Netflix, will soon become available on Nintendo’s flagship device.

(featured image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]