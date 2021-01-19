comScore Everyone’s Celebrating 20-20-24 Hours to Go in Donald Trump’s Presidency | The Mary Sue

Everyone’s Celebrating 20-20-24 Hours to Go in Donald Trump’s Presidency

By Rachel LeishmanJan 19th, 2021, 12:00 pm

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

We’re down to the one-day mark. Donald Trump is on his way out, and we’re one step closer to being bored for a hot second. Can’t wait to remember what being bored and not stressed is like.

As we’re preparing to say goodbye to Donald Trump (more like throwing his boxes out on the street and yelling “STAY OUT”), many have taken to the internet to share their excitement in different ways. Basically, we’re all just trying to have some kind of fun to distract ourselves from the longest day in the world. It’s only 24 hours, and yet, this day has been 8 years long as I wait for Donald Trump to GO.

Don’t worry, there are plenty of jokes about the Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Sedated” going around.

Personally, I’m rewatching the 2013-2015 show Graceland because I want to spend this last day in hell with Aaron Tveit and Pedro Pascal. A show filled with FBI agents and people running around Los Angeles, it’s one of those things I watched in college and stopped once I graduated (in 2014) so instead of trying to figure out where I was, I’m just starting it again. Must have something to distract myself with.

graceland gif

(USA)

You can watch whatever you want. I’m just a person who knows what I want, and that’s a show filled with men I think are pretty. But watch movies, listen to music, do whatever to celebrate that Donald Trump will only dominate the news world for another day. After that, no more. Stop talking about him. He vanishes. I don’t want to hear his name again.

It’s also a great day because it’s Trump’s final hours as well as Dolly Parton’s birthday! The true savior since we have a vaccine for COVID because of Dolly Parton (I would truly die to protect Dolly).

Take care of yourself today, celebrate, and remember that Trump still needs to be tried for his crimes, as well as the Senate voting to make sure he doesn’t have the option to run for president again.

ANYWAY.

(image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

