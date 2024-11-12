‘But I voted for the man’: MAGAs admit that Trump is ‘like Hitler’ despite voting for him

Following Donald Trump’s re-election as President, Trump voters are admitting they voted for him despite agreeing he is “like Hitler.”

Ever since his first Presidential campaign, Trump has been unable to avoid comparisons to Adolf Hitler. His soon-to-be vice president, J. D. Vance, even once called him “America’s Hitler.” Trump boasts several dictator-like qualities, given his clear thirst for power, an affinity for lying, willingness to disrupt peace to maintain control, and extreme narcissism. In an open letter, over 200 mental health professionals shared their theory that he suffers from “malignant narcissism,” a rare, severe, and untreatable symptom of personality disorders believed to be a commonality in most of the world’s worst dictators in history.

On top of those troubling signs, Trump’s former staffers claim that the former president has a fascination with Hitler. His former chief of staff, John F. Kelly, has called him a “fascist” and claimed that on more than one occasion, Trump expressed admiration for Hitler. Trump allegedly remarked that he wanted generals like the Nazi generals Hitler had and once tried to argue that Hitler also “did some good things.” While some MAGA supporters have tried to deny the Hitler comparisons, others have actually given up on trying to pretend the comparisons aren’t there.

Trump voter admits Donald Trump is like Adolf Hitler

Recently, one Trump supporter’s explanation for voting went viral after it included a nod to Hitler. The Philadelphia Inquirer spoke to several voters after the election to determine the reason for Trump’s surprise win. One quote from Scranton resident Matt Wolfson quickly caught readers’ attention. Wolfson tells the outlet that he was encouraged to vote because he witnessed the poverty in the state. Economic conditions led him to believe “a change in leadership” was necessary, which is understandable. However, he left readers stunned after addressing the “dictatorial aspects of Trump’s personality.”

Wolfson admitted he thought Trump was “good and bad.” In addition to acknowledging he heard others label Trump a “dictator,” he admitted he saw Trump as similar to Hitler. He stated, “People say he’s a dictator. I believe that. I consider him like Hitler. But I voted for the man.” On social media, users quickly circulated the quote, unable to believe that someone could admit Trump is “like Hitler” but still decide to vote for him. Unfortunately, ex-Rep. Joe Walsh claimed sentiments like Wolfson’s are actually fairly common, stating he’s heard many variations of the quote from Trump voters.

If Wolfson’s statement represents at least a portion of MAGA, it does explain how Trump managed to win re-election. It’s not that these people don’t see or refuse to believe the dangers; they see them but still don’t care. Some voters thought Trump seemed like Hitler but thought electing a Hitler-like figure was worth it for the feeble promise of lower gas and grocery prices.

The quote is insane, but it’s not at all atypical. I’ve heard so many variations of this very same quote this past year from so many people who intended to and/or did vote for him. https://t.co/7lIIaIDuh4 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 11, 2024

People think that it was men like the Brownshirts that allowed Hitler to rise to power in Germany.



In reality, it was men like Matt Wolfson of Scranton, PA that allowed Hitler to rise to power in Germany. pic.twitter.com/h9FQkx4iKc — New Perspectives ? (@NewPerspectives) November 11, 2024

I don't think this is gonna go very well for Matt Wolfson. https://t.co/W9jTFtMIZs — SpiderHyphenMan (@SpiderHyphenMan) November 11, 2024

hitler, famous for staying out of wars — Duncan Kansas (@nuclear5over1) November 11, 2024

It has been difficult to understand how Trump still secured the presidency even after his COVID-19 lies, January 6, and hateful rhetoric during his election campaign. Quotes like that from Wolfson make it a little more understandable. The quote should also further inspire Americans to fight MAGA’s plan to inhibit public education and the media to continue fostering ignorant citizens who do not understand the dangers of electing a Hitler-esque figure into office. Not only do Americans need to know history, but they need to understand it enough to know why it shouldn’t be repeated.

