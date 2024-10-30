‘Trump’s campaign basically trying to con people’: Donald Trump spews at least 18 false claims during Mar-a-Lago press conference

Why hold yourself accountable when you can just lie to Americans time and time again, right? That seems to be Donald Trump’s motto. During his press conference at Mar-a-Lago, the former president made at least 18 false claims. It was less than an hour long.

As one brilliant user on X pointed out: “Trump’s campaign basically trying to con people.” It’s the truth. There is no reason why a man running for president would get up and just start lying. Especially when people can fact-check what he’s saying in real time. It’s one thing for a politician to lie about their future policies but this? This is just…baffling.

It started with Trump claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed as the “border czar” by President Joe Biden. Trump claims that “she was responsible for the borders, totally responsible.” That is false. Harris had an immigration related job in 2021 but it did not have anything to do with the border.

He continued to lie about immigration by saying that Harris “let the more than 13,000 convicted illegal aliens – nobody would have let these people into our country.” She did not. That continued with Trump talking about Springfield, Ohio. “They dropped 32,000 illegal aliens. They tried to give them legal terminology, but – it’s not. Illegal aliens, 32,000 into a 50,000 person town, beautiful town, no problems, and now they don’t know what to do.” Again, not true.

The claims get wilder with Trump claiming a “gang” from Venezuela has “literally taken over the town” in Colorado. Again, that’s a lie. All he is doing is lying over and over again to rile up his base about things that do not exist! If they’re mad about stuff, they’ll vote for him because he can stop the thing that ISN’T happening!

It is frustrating to see his lies work with his base

It takes two seconds to fact-check something. But as is the case with most MAGA heads, they believe whatever Trump tells them to. So he can stand up there and lie during a press conference and none of them will bat an eye. Think about when JD Vance made a whole thing about fact-checking at the debates. He wanted to just say whatever and get away with it. Trump is the same way.

These two men know that if their voters believe it, they can push a narrative that will drown out the facts that the Left present. The Trump campaign can spin it, claiming liberals are lying when that’s the opposite of the truth! This press conference is just a clear-cut example of it. Without having someone there to call him out, he lied at least 18 times about big issues in our country. Why? Because he thought lying made him look better.

If we don’t get out and vote, Trump may just lie his way into another term as president and that is a terrifying thought to live with. Who knows what he is willing to say to get into office but at least we can probably assume that whatever he’s saying is a bold face fabrication.

