Bust Out the Marmalade! ‘Paddington: The Musical’ Is on the Way

It’s rare for a book series to appeal to new generations of fans sixty years after it was first published, but there’s just something about a marmalade-loving bear called Paddington, and an all-new musical theater production tentatively called Paddington: The Musical is in the works.

That’s thanks in large part to the box office success of the first two Paddington live-action movies. This beloved little the bear from Peru has been warming hearts since the first book in Michael Bond’s children’s series, A Bear Called Paddington, was released in 1958. The first movie, Paddington, was released in 2014, followed by Paddington 2 in 2017. A third movie, Paddington 3: Paddington in Peru, will arrive in theaters in the U.K. on November 8, 2024 and in the U.S. on January 17, 2025.

Paddington: The Musical will bring the antics of Paddington and his English family, the Browns, to life in the United Kingdom sometime in 2025. The plot will draw from both the books and the first two movies, and Jessica Swale (Summerland) has been tapped to write the script. Luke Sheppard, fresh off directing the smash hit & Juliet in London, will direct Paddington: The Musical.

(StudioCanal)

Tom Fletcher of the 1990s pop band McFly will write a score of all new songs. Fletcher is uniquely qualified for this assignment since he is not just a successful songwriter (ten of the singles he co-wrote have reached the number one slot on the English music charts), but he’s also a children’s book author himself. He has penned books and family musicals like The Christmassaurus and There’s a Monster in Your Show.

Sonia Friedman Productions, Eliza Lumley Productions, and StudioCanal will produce Paddington: The Musical. As a refresher, StudioCanal and Heyday Films produced the films Paddington and Paddington 2, both of which were box office smashes that many consider to be among the best films ever made. The producers hope to translate a similar magic and kindness of the movies to the stage version.

StudioCanal CEO Anna Marsh told the BBC, “We could not be more delighted to see our beloved Paddington take to the stage shepherded by a talented and visionary team in Sonia and Eliza. They have opened their hearts to show a deep understanding and passion for Paddington that will no doubt transpire on stage.”

(StudioCanal)

The script and score are still being written and there have been no casting announcements yet, so there’s no word whether Ben Whishaw, the actor who voiced Paddington in both of the film adaptations and will reprise his role in the upcoming Paddington 3, will join the cast. We’re having enough trouble wrapping our heads around how they’ll make a walking, talking 4-foot-tall bear work on stage, but then again, if they can pull off Cats or The Lion King, theatrical creators have proven they really can do anything!

The original Paddington books have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide, and have been translated into forty different languages. The franchise had a resurgence of popularity after the blockbuster films, and fondness for the sweet, affable bear has only grown stronger over the years. There’s little doubt that Paddington: The Musical will attract a new generation of fans.

We will keep you posted as more details about this exciting new stage production arrives in the U.K. In the meantime, make yourself a nice marmalade sandwich, stick it under your hat, and give anyone who picks on you for loving Paddington your best “hard stare.” They’ve clearly forgotten their manners.

(featured image: StudioCanal)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]