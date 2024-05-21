Pickleball paddles with Bumble slogan: "Keep games on the court."
(Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation)
Category:
Big on the Internet

Bumble Shot Itself in the Foot With the Anti-Celibacy Ad Campaign

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: May 21, 2024 10:58 am

Bumble is arguably the most popular dating app in the world as of 2024, with Hinge being the only worthy competitor in terms of popularity and safety, which makes their celibacy ad controversy really stand out.

Recommended Videos

The online dating and networking app has been in the news lately for mainly two reasons, the first being a landmark feature pivot that saw men being allowed to initiate conversations first (previously, only women could text first). The second, and more controversial change, was their distasteful ad campaign, which mocked celibacy and abstinence.

The campaign involved billboards and the release of commercials with tag lines like “Thou shalt not give up on dating and become a nun,” and “You know full well a vow of celibacy is not the answer,” which were perceived in poor taste by people online. The ad was targeted specifically towards women, who are the primary critics of the baffling promotion. The swift backlash across social media prompted the dating app to pull the ads immediately, which was followed by a quick apology.

The widely shunned ad campaign is a byproduct of the company’s strategy to bring people back to the app, following the poor performance of the stock (it has gone down nearly by 45% since last July) and underwhelming fourth quarter results. The disastrous promotion is the latest in a series of setbacks for Bumble, following the company’s February announcements about laying off 350 employees. The company also underwent a massive change in 2023, when founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd stepped down from her role, with Lidaine Jones taking over in the new year.

Bumble’s campaign was possibly an answer to the recent #voluntarycelibacy trend on TikTok, which advocates waiting to have sex with a romantic partner for a longer time, or taking a break from the activity altogether.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Kendrick Lamar/Drake Beef, as Explained to Tom Hanks by Chet Hanks
Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The Kendrick Lamar/Drake Beef, as Explained to Tom Hanks by Chet Hanks
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 21, 2024
Read Article Eddie Vedder Ripped Into Harrison Butker’s Misogyny on Stage
eddie vedder singing with a guitar
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Eddie Vedder Ripped Into Harrison Butker’s Misogyny on Stage
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 20, 2024
Read Article Here’s How ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Changed Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Setlist
Taylor Swift singing onstage.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here’s How ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Changed Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Setlist
Lauren Coates Lauren Coates May 20, 2024
Read Article Kim Hye-yoon Discusses Her Role as Lim Sol, Everybody’s Favorite Fangirl From ‘Lovely Runner’
Kim Hye-yoon as Lim Sol on Episode 12 of Lovely Runner after getting off the train.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Kim Hye-yoon Discusses Her Role as Lim Sol, Everybody’s Favorite Fangirl From ‘Lovely Runner’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 20, 2024
Read Article The 2024 Cicadapocalypse Is Almost Upon Us in Illinois
A cicada. It's a bug.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The 2024 Cicadapocalypse Is Almost Upon Us in Illinois
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Kendrick Lamar/Drake Beef, as Explained to Tom Hanks by Chet Hanks
Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The Kendrick Lamar/Drake Beef, as Explained to Tom Hanks by Chet Hanks
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 21, 2024
Read Article Eddie Vedder Ripped Into Harrison Butker’s Misogyny on Stage
eddie vedder singing with a guitar
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Eddie Vedder Ripped Into Harrison Butker’s Misogyny on Stage
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 20, 2024
Read Article Here’s How ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Changed Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Setlist
Taylor Swift singing onstage.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here’s How ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Changed Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Setlist
Lauren Coates Lauren Coates May 20, 2024
Read Article Kim Hye-yoon Discusses Her Role as Lim Sol, Everybody’s Favorite Fangirl From ‘Lovely Runner’
Kim Hye-yoon as Lim Sol on Episode 12 of Lovely Runner after getting off the train.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Kim Hye-yoon Discusses Her Role as Lim Sol, Everybody’s Favorite Fangirl From ‘Lovely Runner’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 20, 2024
Read Article The 2024 Cicadapocalypse Is Almost Upon Us in Illinois
A cicada. It's a bug.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The 2024 Cicadapocalypse Is Almost Upon Us in Illinois
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 18, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.