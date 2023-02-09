In Case You Forgot, Pedro Pascal Was on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a hub for some our present day favorites. Appearing on the show, even for just one episode, probably boosted a handful of careers. If nothing else, it was likely fun to work with that cast. For example, the iconic Amy Adams starred as Tara (Amber Benson)’s shitty cousin in season 5. Other notable guest stars included Clea DuVall, Nathan Fillion, and Rachel Bilson. Therefore, it shouldn’t be too surprising to learn that Pedro Pascal also played a minor role in one episode of Buffy.

Who did Pedro Pascal play on Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

Season 4 still remains one of the weakest seasons overall, despite having some of the most iconic episodes and scenes. However, the minor characters introduced throughout the season are relatively memorable. Take the character of Sunday (Katharine Payne Towne), the absolutely brutal vampire leader of a gang that lived in an old frat house.

Pedro Pascal played a character named Eddie in the first episode of season 4, titled “The Freshman.” Although he didn’t play a huge role, his character actually serves as somewhat of a friend to Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), who was struggling to fit into college life. It would’ve been nice for Buffy to make a friend outside of her high school pals, affectionately known as the Scoobies. And it genuinely would’ve been interesting if Pascal’s Eddie became a love interest.

Of course Eddie’s time is cut short when he is murdered and turned into a vampire by the episode’s main antagonist, Sunday. Buffy has to slay her new friend because that’s her damn job. Pour one out for baby Pedro Pascal, who was just 24 when he played Eddie.

