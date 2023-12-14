‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Actor Camden Toy Dead at 68

Character actor Camden Toy has sadly passed away after a struggle with pancreatic cancer. Toy rose to fame as a creature actor and is best remembered for playing several iconic monsters on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Despite being buried in layers of make-up and prosthetics, Toy was able to convey menace and danger in every monster he embodied. Toy first played one of the iconic Gentlemen in the season 4 episode “Hush” alongside best friend and fellow actor Doug Jones. Toy returned to the series to play the demon Gnarl in season 7’s “Same Time, Same Place.” Toy also played a Turok-Han, or Ubervamp, in several season 7 episodes.

Toy also appeared in the spinoff series Angel, where he played a vampire known as the Prince of Lies in the season five episode “Why We Fight”. Toy also had roles on The Mentalist, Goodnight Burbank, The Bay, and Into the Dark. He was also a popular mainstay at comic and pop culture conventions across the country.

Jones posted on his Instagram, “To know Camden Toy was to Love Camden Toy. We may have met on the set of Buffy as two hideous looking “Gentlemen,” but that only sparked a dear friendship that would continue for twenty-four years. It’s rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, talented, giggly, huggie, good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans.

May he rest in God’s peace.”

Juliet Landau, who played Drusilla on BtVS, told Entertainment Weekly, “Camden was a beautiful soul, a beautiful friend, and a beautiful talent … From the first moment we met, I knew he was special. Under the visage of the monster he was made-up to be, shined the kindest of spirits. He’s been a gift in our lives. We will miss him greatly.”

Other colleagues and fans shared their condolences on social media:

Oh, I'm very sorry to hear about Camden Toy. He and I crossed paths numerous times post-Buffy and I always found him to be kind and funny. He'll be missed! https://t.co/kaBHpZKj7c — Jane Espenson (@JaneEspenson) December 13, 2023

A GENTLEMAN & A SCHOLAR: Immensely saddened to hear about the passing of CAMDEN TOY. He was such a warm man who worked on several of my films and also was so sweet to my #Buffy loving family. He will be missed. If you can, please make a donation to @PanCAN today in his memory! pic.twitter.com/1LD8h8j4nm — Mark A. Altman * (@markaaltman) December 13, 2023

Rest In Peace, Sweet King ? Camden Toy, thank you for all the laughs, love, and beautiful moments. Your performances are iconic and gave so much joy to so many of us. May you be at peace until we can see you again ?♥️ We will miss you forever pic.twitter.com/nqyE9MzYMl — The Soska Sisters (@twisted_twins) December 14, 2023

