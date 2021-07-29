Brooklyn Nine-Nine is returning for its final season and the trailer is here to remind us of all the characters we are going to miss.

Scheduled to return on August 12 on NBC, the trailer reunites all our favorites Andy Samberg (Jake), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa), Terry Crews (also Terry), Andre Braugher (Captain Holt), Melissa Fumero (Amy), Joe Lo Truglio (Charles), and, of course, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller as Hitchcock and Scully. We also spot returning guest stars Chelsea Peretti, Craig Robinson, Jason Mantzoukas, and Marc Evan Jackson in the trailer as well.

More Gina and another Doug Judy episode? Fantastic.

While there isn’t a lot of plot, there is this undertone of Jake and Rosa trying to manage their new parent status with their day jobs. I can’t wait to see how Holt reacts to being a “grandfather.” Going beyond that, it is interesting to see that the show seems to not really have changed in light of Black Lives Matter. It is disappointing that they are not suddenly working in the post office instead.

The A.V. Club’s Britt Hayes shared in June of that last year: “[Terry Crews] revealed that there have been ongoing talks behind the scenes about recalibrating season eight in light of the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and countless other Black people—all of whom were killed by police.”

Crews, said that the cast and crew were having “a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year.”

The structure of the show, as a comedy with some touches of drama, does not make it ripe for this kind of conversation. But largely, I think the bittersweet reality is that despite all the discourse, copaganda is here to stay. It is something that people of all demographics enjoy as a piece of dramatic television and regardless of what their BLM politics may be, I think they see a difference between fiction and reality.

What we can hope is that the people behind cop shows will be coming to them with a new insight that will not make light of civil right oversights when it comes to policing.

When it comes to Nine-Nine, the cop show that is barely a cop show, I think I do want to see how the whole thing comes together, and hopefully it will find a way to say something meaningful along the way.

