Britney Spears Did Not Need To Apologize to Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has rightfully been under fire for his past actions, and with many still siding with Britney Spears, Timberlake has seen some backlash with the release of his new single “Selfish.” Spears saw this and apologized to him, but she did not have to.

Many of us were in the war when Justin and Britney were all the rage. We watched as Timberlake was the king of slut-shaming, and then this year, when Spears released her book The Woman in Me, we all learned that Timberlake allegedly forced Spears to get an abortion she did not want. Not exactly warming any of us to the ramen-haired guy!

Recently though, Timberlake has been trying to make a bit of a comeback. Instead of bringing sexy back, he’s bringing himself to us with new music and a tour. Debuting his new song on Saturday Night Live this week, fans saw Timberlake sing “Selfish.” What’s interesting is that Britney Spears also has a song named “Selfish,” so instead of streaming Timberlake’s, they just put Spears back in the charts.

Spears saw this and decided to stick up for Timberlake, against her fans. Writing a post on her private Instagram account, Spears shared a video of Timberlake on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and wrote, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry …”

She went on to praise Timberlake’s new song and talk about how she found his work with Jimmy Fallon hilarious. “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard? Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too.”

It’s not Britney’s job to apologize to Justin

What Spears did in her book was tell her story. All of us rightfully getting mad at Timberlake is not only because of what he did to Spears but because she confirmed what many of us already thought of the former NSYNC singer. The reaction to “Selfish” is just us showing Timberlake that we didn’t forget!

Sure, we fans took the petty route, but can you blame us? Timberlake continued to show many of us that he hasn’t really changed that much from his days of using Spears so that he could go on to have a solo career and cheating on her repeatedly!

Even when he’s trying to act like he’s grown, he still sang “Cry Me a River,” a song about his breakup with Spears, recently, showing that he just is putting up his “growth” act as a front. So, seeing Spears apologize to him because her fans didn’t want to support Timberlake’s comeback? Upsetting! She doesn’t need to apologize to him, he owes her a lot more than an apology.

