Bring the Magic of ‘Barbie’ to Life for Your Sims!

Are you the kind of Sims player who happily made a little family for yourself and spent your time using cheat codes to have the best kind of house? Or do you prefer to cause chaos and burn things to the ground? If you’re the first, welcome to your new dream: Barbieland. I am someone who ignores my game of The Sims 4 until I am reminded of it, and then I suddenly spend all my free time with my family until I end up bored again. Vicious cycle, I know.

But for those of us still addicted to the game, Sixam (also known as Alex who creates CC for The Sims 4) has created a new downloadable option for fans of Barbie to let their Sims live in Barbie’s world. The CC has bright pink furniture, a color palette of Barbie’s dreams, and is genuinely beautiful. Did this make me download the Sims again and join Sixam’s Patreon? Yes, yes it absolutely did.

Look, here’s the real truth of how I play The Sims. I make my favorite actors my roommates, and if we fall in love in the Sims world? So be it. Maybe The Sims is actually an alternate reality, have you ever thought about that? Marrying a dreamboat while living in Barbieland does sound like something my six-year-old self would aspire to. Little did she know that The Sims would make that a reality.

You can see Sixam’s Barbie dream bedroom come to life in this preview set on YouTube.

Look, I fully downloaded this and I am ready to make my dream life become my (virtual) reality this Labor Day weekend.

The magic The Sims still has

Most millennials I know played the game in middle and high school, especially when the 2000 version of the interactive game let you control the lives of your creations. Some (like me) lived out our rom-com dreams, while others were content to burn everything to the ground. We were, essentially, playing gods. Horny, awkward, chaotic gods.

What I love is that now, in 2023, we’re all still trying to build the best life for the Sims we make. Or the best world to destroy, whatever your fancy might be. Sixam’s CCs are beautiful and well, they did the job. They made me download The Sims 4 again, just so I could spend all my time sitting in the comfort of my own apartment while enjoying my virtual mansion.

If I could use “rosebud” in real life? All my problems would vanish. Well, that and I would need to be able to mod my own husband, but that’s a whole different thing. So, go out and live your Barbie dream with this beautiful CC from Sixam. Maybe don’t listen to “What Was I Made For” while doing it, though, or you will cry.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

