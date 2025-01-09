‘Bring back publicly shaming men’: TikToker satirically flips the script on misogynist podcasts

The rise of misogynistic influencers online is concerning, but this TikToker flipped the script on them through a comedy skit. Equipped with a food strainer for a podcast mic, TikTok user Caroline obliterated the absurd logic rampant among misogynists.

Caroline (@carrotlime) posted a video on TikTok captioned, “talking about men the way men talk about women on podcasts.” She then laid down arguments men would often use to demean and berate modern women—but applied them to men instead. “Males were bred to chop wood. Again, I know people are going to get mad at me, but this is just a scientific fact.” She definitely had their reductive logic down to a tee. Caroline even called men “males” derogatorily, just as these misogynistic podcasters often do with women.

She continued, “Take him to Chicago on the first date. Take him somewhere with a breeze because you gotta make sure that it’s not a hairpiece or that there’s not some weird hairline going on underneath.” This is perhaps the best comeback in response to men’s allegations of women being “fake” due to makeup and other beauty enhancements. She then called to “bring back shaming men,” because modern males are refusing to chop wood and fight in wars.

The comment section jokingly agreed with Caroline and committed to the bit. One TikTok user wrote, “Women go through menopause, indicating that we are useful to our species even after our reproductive abilities have ended. Men are just here to breed. Therefore, women elders should lead.” It’s just science after all, but they’d probably be offended.

Literally this is how they sound. pic.twitter.com/iHb8GZTSq6 — AskAubry ? ? (@ask_aubry) January 7, 2025

Regardless, podcast bros should talk less and smile more when jokes like this come their way. After all, this is the same line of thinking they go by when they deride women. They connect the intrinsic purpose of women to their reproductive capacity. Instead of viewing women as holistic human beings, these misogynistic influencers prey on the insecurities of young men and turn them against women.

