‘Bridget Jones’: Where to stream the first three films before ‘Mad About the Boy’ release

After nearly nine years, it’s finally time for a new Bridget Jones film, and this time, it’s sadly the last. Last month, Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger turned heads when they appeared together on the pink carpet for the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy London premiere. The duo first starred in the film adaptions of Helen Fielding’s novels in 2001, and now they’re reuniting for the last story in the series.

Recommended Videos

During the film premiere, director Michael Morris took to the stage to say a few kind words about the leading lady, stating, “She’s the most generous, the most open, the most humble, and the most alive person to work with.”

He continued, “I think everyone who worked with her would say the same thing. And that essence is why these films, I think, have endured the way they have. You brought this wonderful character to life, embodied every single moment of her in the film, and it has been that way for 25 years. It’s been a joy of a lifetime.”

If that quote just left you feeling nostalgic (it certainly had that effect on me), and you now want to rewatch all of the Bridget Jones films, I have compiled a list of where to find each movie before Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy releases on February 14.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Streaming: MAX. The film is also available to stream on Hulu and Prime Video, which both offer a free trial to new subscribers.

The first film in the series follows 32-year-old “spinster” Bridget Jones, who decides to keep track of her life in a diary and become a new version of herself. The film follows the adventures of her complicated love life with Daniel Cleaver (Grant), Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), and everything in between.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Streaming: MAX

The second film in Fielding’s series finds Bridget working as a TV host. She’s still dating Mark, but things end quickly when she becomes jealous of him and his co-worker. Soon enough, she becomes entangled in Daniel’s web again when they’re forced to become co-hosts, but Bridget’s life really takes a turn when she’s arrested at an airport in Thailand. Luckily, though, solicitor Mark comes to the rescue.

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)



Streaming: MAX. The film is also available to stream on Hulu and Prime Video, which both offer a free trial to new subscribers.

A now 40-year-old Bridget is left alone when Mark Darcy breaks her heart, but she quickly turns things around when she falls into bed with a handsome American named Jack (Patrick Dempsey). Things soon spin out of control when Bridget discovers she’s pregnant. Now, the only question is, who’s her baby daddy?

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025)

Streaming: Peacock

Release Date: Mad About the Boy premieres in theaters on February 14 and will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Following the frankly shocking death of Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is left to navigate the world as a grieving single mum. How will she deal with dating apps and multiple potential relationships with younger (and undeniably hot) men? Perhaps Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and a returned-from-the-dead Daniel Cleaver will help Bridget discover that life doesn’t truly end after death.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy