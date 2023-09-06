Here’s Everything We Know About Season 4 of ‘Bridgerton’

The Bridgerton phenomenon just won’t let up. It seems like only yesterday we were swooning over season 1 and eagerly awaiting season 2. After two very successful seasons, Netflix swiftly gave the green light to not just one but two more seasons of our beloved Regency drama. So here we are, even before season 3 premieres, obsessing over the details of season 4.

Whoever believed that a tale set in 19th-century London could sweep 21st-century global audiences off their Ugg-booted and sneaker-clad feet surely possessed a crystal ball. Or perhaps Netflix had Lady Whistledown hidden in one of its back rooms, whispering scandalous tips.

When it comes to love, Bridgerton does not hold back. The series is unapologetically passionate, transforming the age-old courtship dance into a full-fledged ballet of emotions. If we were to take a shot for every stolen glance or dramatic declaration of love, we would be quite indisputably under the table within a single episode. As for Lady Whistledown, the unseen puppeteer pulling the strings of London’s elite with her deliciously scandalous newsletters, she’s the OG influencer. If her chronicles were a modern-day blog, she’d no doubt be raking in those advertising dollars with aplomb.

Bridgerton provides more than just a good time. It gives viewers a world where racial boundaries have been recalibrated, making it a reflection of what could have been, or perhaps a future aspiration. Through its narrative, it deftly weaves issues of gender roles, power dynamics, and societal expectations while never forgetting its primary function: to entertain.

(Netflix)

Here’s what to expect from season 4

In an interview with Variety, executive producer Shonda Rhimes said:

“There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons. And maybe more.”

And I absolutely agree with Shonda on that one.

Bridgerton season 4 remains shrouded in mystery, with no official announcement falling on our eager ears regarding its plot details. Since the previous seasons have followed the love lives and juicy scandals of the esteemed Bridgerton family and their merry band of peers, it’s an easy guess that season 4 will merrily continue this tradition, delving into fresh storylines and introducing a charming array of new characters to keep us thoroughly entertained.

The first season was based on the plot of The Duke and I—how I’d love another dose of the Duke. Then, in the second season, we were treated to an adaptation of The Viscount Who Loved Me, chronicling the romantic escapades of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he gallantly embarked on a quest to find his perfect match. With season 3 of the hit show hopefully premiering in 2023, we know the third chapter will chronicle the tumultuous story of Miss Penelope Featherington and Mr. Colin Bridgerton’s passionate escapades inspired by Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, but with a more slack adaptation of the original novel.

This brings us to season 4. Who shall emerge as the celebrated frontrunner among the esteemed Bridgerton siblings? While the main character has yet to be revealed, the excitement for a truly epic love tale is simply off the charts. Whether it’s the enticing Benedict Bridgerton or the spirited and unconventional Eloise Bridgerton, the dazzling ballrooms of Regency London will become a hotbed of romantic masquerades yet again.

Who will be in Bridgerton season 4?

Like the plot of season 4, the speculation about the main character is getting juicier by the minute. Whispers in the gossip mill suggest that the delightful Eloise Bridgerton might snag a prominent role. Hopefully, we can expect the return of beloved characters while eagerly anticipating the thrilling introduction of new additions—like Benedict’s love interest, the elusive Sophie Beckett.

Other cast members like Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, will all hopefully make their return in season 4.

When will season 4 of Bridgerton premiere?

The release date for season 4 of Bridgerton has yet to be officially announced, which adds to the intrigue surrounding the acclaimed series. According to the grapevine, the fourth season is set to grace our screens in 2024.

(Netflix)

While waiting for season 4—and season 3—you can catch up on all things Bridgerton on Netflix. You can dive deeper into the world by watching the spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as we keep our fingers crossed for more Regency era news to come our way.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Netflix)

