Why Skipping Benedict’s Story Was the Right Move for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Adapted from Julia Quinn’s novels, the third season of Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton is doing something a little different. Instead of following the books’ order, it skips over Benedict and places Colin and Penelope at the center, which is a wise move.

TV audiences were first introduced to the world of Bridgerton in 2020, with the story centered on the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), and the dashing Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). The second season was all about the eldest Bridgerton, Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and the strong-willed, sharp-tongued Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Though these couples may have been at the center of their respective seasons, there was plenty of other action happening in the background: the hunt for the mysterious Lady Whistledown, the Featherington’s financial woes, and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) unrequited love for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

That last point will now serve as the central love story for the upcoming season, which deviates from the order of the books. Quinn wrote eight books in total, one for each Bridgerton child, and the first two seasons of the show stick to the books’ order. Instead of adapting book three, An Offer From a Gentleman, which has the second oldest Bridgerton, Benedict (Luke Thompson), at the forefront, the show has decided to skip forward to the fourth book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.

This, I believe, is a wise idea. Though Benedict has a strong fanbase that would love to see him shine in the next season, the show would then have to drag out the Penelope/Colin romance even longer, which may result in it growing tiresome for viewers.

(Netflix)

Penelope’s feelings for Colin have been obvious from the very beginning, and after two seasons and three years, it’s about time something was done with the two of them. That was precisely showrunner Jess Bromnell’s thoughts when it came to the decision.

We’ve spent two seasons really getting to know Pen and Colin. We’ve been watching Pen’s crush and seeing how oblivious Colin is to it. That’s a dynamic that you can only play out for so long before something has to change. This really felt like the right time to lean into what’s been set up with them.

The second season also left us at an interesting point for the two characters that I feel has to be addressed and cannot be held off for another season. Despite admitting to Penelope how fond he was of her, Colin then went on to say some rather disparaging remarks about her to some of the other gentlemen, which Penelope overheard.

Given that she has heard these rather cruel remarks, how will Penelope move forward from them? How will Colin atone for them? These are all things that need to be worked out sooner rather than later if they want to make an impact.

Benedict will still be having his fun, Bromnell assures us: “He’s such a fun character and such a fan favorite that we are really excited to play with him for a little bit more and let him have more fun before he settles down.” That “play” in the past has involved parties, art, and orgies, so more fun Benedict shenanigans on the way doesn’t sound like a bad thing to me.

(Netflix)

I’m looking forward to seeing Penelope step out of the shadows and into the light this season. She is one of the most powerful and influential characters in the show, even if no one besides Eloise knows it (and that’s another thing I am excited to see develop). Benedict will get his time. For now, we can simply enjoy watching his bohemian lifestyle play out.

Bridgerton season three will arrive on Netflix in May, with both the first and second episode jointly released on May 16.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]