First Four Minutes of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 Confirm a Cheeky Colin Theory

Colin Bridgerton is a thorough gentleman. He’s sensitive to everyone’s feelings. He is always helping the ladies. He checks up on his exes. He prioritises his partner’s pleasure. And when he finally realizes he loves his friend and neighbour, he doesn’t wait around, brooding in angst.

No, he tells her right away and proposes marriage. He is a doer. But there’s one thing he didn’t do. And this newly released clip from Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 just confirms what we all suspected.

As is tradition, Netflix just dropped a sneak peek at Bridgerton season 3 part 2, releasing a clip of the first four minutes of episode 5. It begins with a Lady Whistledown voiceover, as we see Penelope in her bedroom, scribbling the latest tea for the ton: the news of her own engagement.

And as she does that, she recalls the events of the night, what happened right after she and Colin got off the carriage outside Bridgerton house. They rush into the living room and break the news to Violet, Francesca, and Hyacinth, who are all surprised and ecstatic! Hyacinth, especially, because she has known Penelope for all her life and now they’re going to be sisters.

Hyacinth showing the proper enthusiasm. (Netflix)

It’s a sweet moment that goes sour just as quickly because Eloise is in the room too, and she’s not happy that her ex-bestie, the Lady Whistledown, has snagged her unsuspecting brother. She runs out of the room, with Penelope after her, and the two have an intense chat about what’s just happened.

After fans watched and rewatched the carriage scene when Bridgerton season 3 part 1 dropped, there were many who lauded Colin as the King of Aftercare for the way he helped pull up Pen’s dress. But there were also those who wondered, erm, was Colin going to get cleaned up before he ran inside to tell his family the joyous news and hug them?

Is Colin gonna wash his hands before he goes in and tells his family and shakes his brothers hands and hugs everyone or — Brit ? (@bitchwthebun) May 16, 2024

Well, now we know, folks. Now we know. The hands remain unwashed.

Turns out, Colin Bridgerton may be Mr. Worldwide of the ton, but he still has a lot to learn—including the scandalous secret persona of his beloved fiancé.

