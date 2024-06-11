Colin looks at Penelope in Bridgerton.
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

First Four Minutes of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 Confirm a Cheeky Colin Theory

Dearest gentle reader, it is as we have long suspected ...
Image of Jinal Bhatt
Jinal Bhatt
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 02:55 pm

Colin Bridgerton is a thorough gentleman. He’s sensitive to everyone’s feelings. He is always helping the ladies. He checks up on his exes. He prioritises his partner’s pleasure. And when he finally realizes he loves his friend and neighbour, he doesn’t wait around, brooding in angst.

Recommended Videos

No, he tells her right away and proposes marriage. He is a doer. But there’s one thing he didn’t do. And this newly released clip from Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 just confirms what we all suspected.

As is tradition, Netflix just dropped a sneak peek at Bridgerton season 3 part 2, releasing a clip of the first four minutes of episode 5. It begins with a Lady Whistledown voiceover, as we see Penelope in her bedroom, scribbling the latest tea for the ton: the news of her own engagement.

And as she does that, she recalls the events of the night, what happened right after she and Colin got off the carriage outside Bridgerton house. They rush into the living room and break the news to Violet, Francesca, and Hyacinth, who are all surprised and ecstatic! Hyacinth, especially, because she has known Penelope for all her life and now they’re going to be sisters.

Hyacinth Bridgerton excitedly holding Penelope's shoulders and saying they'll be sisiters.
Hyacinth showing the proper enthusiasm. (Netflix)

It’s a sweet moment that goes sour just as quickly because Eloise is in the room too, and she’s not happy that her ex-bestie, the Lady Whistledown, has snagged her unsuspecting brother. She runs out of the room, with Penelope after her, and the two have an intense chat about what’s just happened.

After fans watched and rewatched the carriage scene when Bridgerton season 3 part 1 dropped, there were many who lauded Colin as the King of Aftercare for the way he helped pull up Pen’s dress. But there were also those who wondered, erm, was Colin going to get cleaned up before he ran inside to tell his family the joyous news and hug them?

Well, now we know, folks. Now we know. The hands remain unwashed.

Turns out, Colin Bridgerton may be Mr. Worldwide of the ton, but he still has a lot to learn—including the scandalous secret persona of his beloved fiancé.

Author
Jinal Bhatt
Jinal Bhatt (She/Her) is a staff writer for The Mary Sue. An editor, writer, film and culture critic with 7+ years of experience, she writes primarily about entertainment, pop culture trends, and women in film, but she’s got range. Jinal is the former Associate Editor for Hauterrfly, and Senior Features Writer for Mashable India. When not working, she’s fangirling over her favourite films and shows, gushing over fictional men, cruising through her neverending watchlist, trying to finish that book on her bedside, and fighting relentless urges to rewatch Supernatural.