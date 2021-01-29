Brian Williams Just Used Jerry Maguire to Troll Trump’s Meeting With Republican Leadership

Yesterday, Donald Trump and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) met to talk about the 2022 midterm elections. Why? Because this is the fourth circle of Hell and we just have to keep on trucking through them all, apparently. Trump is trying to pull the strings of the Republican party from behind the scenes like a knockoff Geppeddo, and I hate it.

But one good thing about this meeting is that MSNBC isn’t really here for Trump and his conniving ways. During The 11th Hour With Brian Williams, the anchor started to talk about the meeting, and claiming to have exclusive footage from the event, he told his panel that they would watch it and then discuss afterward what it meant.

The clip in question? Well …

The clip is, of course, from the 1996 film Jerry Maguire and is the only time I’ve understood the Tom Cruise thing. But it’s more that Brian Williams is slamming McCarthy while still refusing to give Trump the air time he so desperately wants. It is apparently a “mistake,” but you know it’s just Williams and the MSNBC trolling. We all got tricked, and this is the only trick I will willingly accept.

There might not be footage anywhere but watching Brian Williams drag Trump and McCarthy in one fell swoop? That’s poetic.

I’m frankly tired of anyone who brings up Donald Trump. I’m exhausted of hearing those syllables together, but if you’re determined to keep giving him airtime now that he’s out of office, I’ll take jokes like throwing the “You complete me” scene from Jerry Maguire into the mix.

Twitter is obsessed with this, as Twitter often is, and I’ll give Williams this one. It’s good.

Dammit, the ONE time I miss Brian Williams he plays the “you had me at hello” Jerry Maguire clip, but hyped it as the trump and McCarthy meeting. Dude is all-time legend. 🤣 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 29, 2021

Omg. #brianwilliams just RickRolled his audience with the “You Complete Me” clip from Jerry Maguire. 😮 👏👏👏👏👏

Well played @11thHour — Kim Hurdman (@kimhurdman) January 29, 2021

Oh my. Brian Williams saying he has exclusive video of McCarthy and Trump in Florida then cutting to the “Jerry Maguire” “you complete me” scene! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Geoff Ryken (@geoffryken) January 29, 2021

This “mistake” is truly next level trolling, and I’m here for it. You want to talk about Trump anymore? Better come prepared with a fun clip joke or I don’t want to hear about it. In fact, you can just play the entire movie of Jerry Maguire instead of talking about Donald J. Trump.

While we’re at it, someone play the “Show me the money” scene to Trump to prod him about paying his taxes. That’s the content I want in my life.

(image: TriStar Pictures)

