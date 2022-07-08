LOL, No, Brett Kavanaugh Does Not Have a ‘Freedom’ and a ‘Right’ To Eat Dinner in Peace

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh reportedly had one of his most fundamental human rights trampled Thursday night: the right to eat dinner at a Morton’s steakhouse.

According to Politico, Kavanaugh was forced to exit through the back door of the Washington D.C. restaurant because a group of protesters had gathered outside.

We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. @mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women. — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 7, 2022

While Politico couldn’t get a comment from Kavanaugh or the court, they did speak to a rep for Morton’s, who was outraged by this completely legitimate form of protest.

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant,” the rep said. “Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

I agree with the rep that there is a time and place for protest, and when the issue at hand is the dehumanizing denial of half the population’s bodily autonomy, the time and place to protest that is all the time and everywhere. Also, there is no “right to congregate and eat dinner”. Maybe the rep is referring to the right to privacy in a manner not explicitly stated in the Constitution, which, as a reminder, was the foundation for Roe v Wade, which Kavanaugh and his fellow conservative justices just overturned.

Making these complaints even more ridiculous is the added fact that, according to Politico’s report, Kavanaugh didn’t even know the protesters were there. Apparently, “a person familiar with the situation said he did not hear or see the protesters and ate a full meal but left before dessert.”

Hope he’s ok after this grievous act of political violence pic.twitter.com/I5PYKh4jRQ — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) July 8, 2022

The fact that Kavanaugh felt comfortable enough to go out to dinner in the first place—and that the reps at Morton’s expected to be able to host him for a pleasant evening—is a sign that we only need more nights like this one moving forward.

(image: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]