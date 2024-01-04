If You Liked ‘Percy Jackson’s Handling of Medusa, You Should Read This Book

Medusa—one look and you are forever trapped in a stony grave. We know this story, but whose side have we been listening to? Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians departed from the books to bring us a different angle, but if you want more, you need to read this book.

Percy Jackson and Medusa

Disney+’s adaptation of the famous fantasy books Percy Jackson and the Olympians, by author Rick Riordan, follows demigod Percy, son of Poseidon, on a quest to find Zeus’ stolen master bolt and retrieve his mother from the Underworld. Along the way, he and his companions, Annabeth Chase (daughter of Athena) and the satyr Grover Underwood, stumble across a number of monsters, one of the first of which is Medusa.

In Riordan’s books, Medusa’s character aligns more with the myths of old: Medusa bad and Perseus good. In the Ancient Greek stories, it was another Perseus that vanquished Medusa. Using a shield to avoid her direct gaze, he lopped off her head, snake hair and all.

The origins of Medusa differ depending on where you look (as with many myths), with some stating she and her sisters were born Gorgons and others depicting her as a beautiful maiden, a worshipper of Athena, who was romanced and then forcefully taken by Poseidon. (This was depicted by the Ancient Roman poet Ovid.) After learning that her maiden had been defiled in her own shrine, Athena cursed Medusa with a gaze that would allow no man, or anyone for that matter, near her, only her sisters who were also transformed.

The second episode of Percy Jackson plays more with this latter interpretation, as Medusa has the children (especially Annabeth) questioning their godly parents and their motives. Though the story still has the same ending, with Percy cutting off Medusa’s head, she is given a much more sympathetic spin.

Medusa as a victim is an interpretation that has gained ground, especially with the feminist movements of the 20th and 21st centuries. Though it differs from his books, Riordan and his wife Rebecca wanted to bring this out in the show, even if it may be too difficult for younger viewers to grasp. Rebecca Riordan told Variety, “the only reason Medusa is not more fleshed out in the books was that it was Percy’s narrative and we don’t have her perspective,” but when it came to the series, she stated, “It was one of the first things we talked about, how to not have a patriarchal lens.”

Riordan also added,

“There are many versions from ancient times of what happened in that temple with Medusa and Poseidon and Athena. Who’s to blame? Who’s the abuser? What’s the real story? It’s fiction, but it certainly is important to acknowledge that there is abuse involved here. Abuse of power.”

Read Medusa to delve deeper into the myth

If you like the way the show did it but would love to understand the character better, I suggest you read Medusa by Jessie Burton. Now, of course, there are tons of literary and historical works you can read if you wish to know the myth of old, but if you were connecting with the Medusa in the Disney+ series, then Burton’s novel is just what you want.

Burton inverts the story of how Medusa and Perseus came to meet, what Medusa was, who she was, and how the story ends. The synopsis of the book reads:

Exiled to a far-flung island after being abused by powerful Gods, Medusa has little company other than the snakes that adorn her head instead of hair. Haunted by the memories of a life before everything was stolen from her, she has no choice but to make peace with her present: Medusa the Monster. But when the charmed and beautiful Perseus arrives on the island, her lonely existence is blown apart, unleashing desire, love… and betrayal.

We meet Medusa on her far-flung island and she is a young woman, shy, cautious, and disturbed by the events that led to her new appearance and abilities. She wrestles with what she is and how she came to be that way and suffers from the isolation she is forced to exist in to stay safe—that is, until a young man arrives on her shores.

Here we meet the young Perseus. Again, he is a boy—a boy who wants to save his mother but also wants to make his mark in the world as a soldier, a fighter. He too is trapped, but by societal expectations and what he believes to be his role as his mother’s protector. The pair’s relationship unfolds, and (slight spoilers) the ending has more in common with the famous 2008 statue by Luciano Garbati than any other telling of the story.

Medusa is about the woman, the monster, finding her strength and stepping into her power all while coming to terms with who she has become. It’s a great read for anyone, but for those who may be struggling with trauma (be it sexual assault or otherwise), it can be have a profound impact.

Victim blaming, a tale as old as time

Medusa’s story can be seen as a clear case of victim blaming. Athena cursed her for Poseidon’s actions. The world reviled her, shunned her, and even went as far as to destroy her for something not that she did, but was done to her. This appears a lot in Greek mythology, especially with the god Zeus, who often has affairs that his wife cannot truly punish him for, so instead, she punishes the women—women who cannot turn down a god for fear of his anger but who then must suffer at the hands of his wife.

Victim blaming is still pervasive in almost every society today. When women come forward with claims of abuse, sexual harassment, and rape, they are subject to a barrage of questions about their own behavior and then, after what may be a grueling procedure, in the majority of cases, the abuser never receives punishment. They walk free.

Times are changing for many across the world, but nowhere near fast enough. Societal restructuring needs to happen for, unfortunately, those who have suffered at the hands of abusers do not have the power to turn them to stone.

