Story Time: The Book of Boba Fett’s Finale Assembled Quite a Crew

The Book of Boba Fett promised us a deeper look into Boba as a character, and while we were left with many hating how to series was framed (including two episodes without Boba really being in them) and controversies online about the show, the finale brought the whole series together in a way that will leave fans wanting more—mainly from just Fennec and Boba.

The series was not perfect, but it was a fun new entry into the world of Star Wars, so lets break down the series as a whole now that we’ve seen the finale “In the Name of Honor.”

**Spoilers for the entire series of The Book of Boba Fett lie ahead.**

In the finale of The Book of Boba Fett, we get to see the buildup of plenty of moments throughout the season, mostly everything that had been building between Boba and the Pyke Syndicate since his time with the Tuskens. When the Pykes are trying to run spice on a train and destroying the Tuskens’ home in the process, Boba puts a stop to it and forces the Pykes to pay the Tuskens to run the spice through their land.

The result is the Pykes killing the Tuskens and blaming it on a gang so that Boba doesn’t initially come after them. The problem is that they hired Cad Bane to do their bidding, and he used it as leverage to try to anger Boba into being “weak.” Cad clearly misunderstood what fuels Boba Fett.

Throughout the episode, though, we continue to see the rising tensions between the land the Pykes are trying to take over and Boba’s rule, and when Boba has everyone hide in the blown-up cantina, they realize that they are under attack without reinforcements.

The entire first half of this episode, Din Djarin thinks that Cobb Vanth is coming with the people of Freetown because he doesn’t know that Cad Bane went to pay him a visit and “killed” Cobb Vanth in front of the people of Freetown. So when Bane tells them as much, Boba thinks that his crew is small and makes plans to essentially sacrifice himself in the name of honor. Luckily, that doesn’t happen, because if we know anything about the people of Freetown, it’s that they want to fight back, so they come to the rescue and help Boba fight the Pyke syndicate.

The episode was filled with incredible fights, moments where you weren’t sure what was going to happen, and a satisfying end to The Book of Boba Fett. But it also made me want chapter 2. With this season, there was so much setting up to prove that Boba was the ruler of Jabba’s Palace, and now that he is, officially, the one in charge, without the Pyke Syndicate and the Mayor interfering, I want to see more of how Boba is going to actually rule.

This entire show was the setup for him gaining power and the respect of everyone in Mos Espa and all of Tatooine, and so, to see how far that reach goes and how Boba handles it all? Hopefully we’ll get to explore that more in a second season.

It’s nice to know that there are so many people willing to back Boba and die for him, to throw their lives on the line to stand by his side. And now that we know he has those allies, I want to see how it works in the future of his story.

(image: Lucasfim)

