Star Wars has been on the back burner a bit for Disney, as this year has had Marvel at the forefront. With the exception of The Bad Batch, it was a pretty quiet for Star Wars fans, but now our quiet year is over and Book of Boba Fett is here! A continuation of Boba’s story from his introduction into The Mandalorian, the show is brought to us from director of “The Tragedy” Robert Rodriguez and was written by Jon Favreau.

Starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, the first episode was an introduction of sorts to this new version of Boba Fett. While we met him back during Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi (and, I suppose, the Life Day special if you were brave), this Boba that we’re seeing has been through quite a lot, and fans want to know what has happened to him since Return of the Jedi.

**Spoilers for the first episode of Book of Boba Fett lie ahead.**

We didn’t really know what Book of Boba Fett had in store for us. The last we saw of him and Fennec Shand, they were taking over Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine, and we knew that the two were going to rule together. But what is fascinating about the first episode, titled “Stranger in a Strange Land,” is that it flashes back to show us exactly what happened as soon as Boba Fett punched his way out of the sarlacc pit. (I’m not kidding; he literally punched his way out.)

The first we see of Boba, he’s in a bacta tank, which explains how this Boba doesn’t have the same scars that we saw in The Mandalorian, and while he’s in the tank, he starts to dream. Later, he tells Fennec that they’ve “returned,” meaning that the dreams had stopped for a while but they’re giving us glimpses into his past.

The dreams

First, we see Boba punch his way out and emerge in the sand next to where he fell into the sarlacc, and from there, he passes out. Before he can fight back, the Jawas come to take his armor from him (which is how it ends up into the hands of Cobb Vanth). As he’s lying there, he’s vulnerable, and so the Tusken Raiders come to capture Fett.

Taken as their prisoner, he tries to escape but ends up back in their possession, before waking up to go with Fennec to get his tributes from the new people he’s ruling over in the present. That’s not the end of the dreams, though. Once Boba and Fennec get into a fight, after they go to a cantina to let the owner know of their new status as rulers over Bib Fortuna, Boba has to be put back into the bacta tank to heal.

Then, the dreams start right where they left off, and he’s back as the Tusken Raiders’ prisoner. When he’s forced to go search for water for them, he proves his worth to them by taking out a creature trying to kill him and the Tusken Raider youngling watching over him. They return to camp, he gets water, and he seems to be relatively free.

The episode did a fine job setting up the tone of the show, but what was fascinating about it was just how much of this first episode gave us in regards to Boba’s history. Many of us wanted to know how he survived the sarlacc, and we got to see that and so much more, leading up to his discovery of Fennec and meeting Din Djarin, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for him next.

