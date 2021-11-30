We Have The Book of Boba Fett Posters!

We’re closing in on the start of The Book of Boba Fett at the end of December, and with that comes new character posters for the highly anticipated series! Following Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they take over control of Jabba’s Palace, the series is an exciting new chapter in the world of Star Wars on Disney+!

While we still have a little while before we get to see Boba Fett in action once again, we were given new character posters of both Fennec and Boba to hold us over until the seven-episode run of The Book of Boba Fett!

Witness the rise of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in one month. #TheBookOfBobaFett, a seven-episode Original Series, begins December 29 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sKtqVQZEQq — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) November 29, 2021

Jon Favreau spoke with Empire about the series, bringing light to some of what is going to happen with Boba and Fennec. “There is a power vacuum,” Favreau said. “Because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine — and Hutt Space in general — and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”

He went on, stating, “Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he’s not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces. He’s not normally a newcomer. He’s an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he’s trying to transition to another position.”

Boba Fett in power isn’t something we’ve seen yet. He had a control about him when we saw him in The Mandalorian, but it wasn’t fully his time. Din Djarin was our focal point, and getting to see what Tatooine holds for not only Boba but also Fennec is a big draw for fans towards the show. He’s taking over where Jabba once was stood, but with the Boba we met in The Mandalorian, his tactics seem to be very different from the kind of rule that Jabba had, so it will be interesting to see how the show handles his rise to power.

The Book of Boba Fett is exciting because we’re going to get a deeper look into Temuera Morrison’s Boba after the Sarlacc Pit. We’re seeing a Boba who isn’t working for the Empire and who is operating on his own, and getting to see him as a “newcomer” is going to be fascinating. As long as Fennec is by his side, Boba is going to be an imposing threat to those who once surrounded Jabba the Hutt, and I can’t wait to see what happens for everyone on Tatooine.

Happy New Year to us all! It’s time to become Boba Fett stans.

