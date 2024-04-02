Will Forte Is a True Crime Podcaster in Over His Head in Netflix’s ‘Bodkin’

The true crime phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down, as each month brings new podcasts, addictive docuseries, and infinite subreddits for amateur sleuths.

Recommended Videos

Joining the fray is Bodkin, a comedic thriller about three podcasters who set out to explore the disappearance of three strangers in the quirky Irish town of Bodkin. While the trio assumes they’ll be covering a cold case, a series of bizarre events lead them to believe there is more to the story than they originally thought.

Is there a trailer for Bodkin?

There is! The trailer sets the scene for a darkly comedic series in the vein of Based on a True Story and Bad Sisters. Let’s take a look:

Who stars in the series?

Will Forte (SNL) Siobhán Cullen (The Dry), and Robyn Cara (Trying) play the three podcasters who arrive in Bodkin to investigate the cold case. Also joining the cast are David Wilmot (Station Eleven) and Chris Walley (1917).

What is Bodkin about?

The synopsis describes the series as “A darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.”

When does the series premiere?

Bodkin premieres on May 9 on Netflix.

(featured image: Enda Bowe/Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more