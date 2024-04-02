Category:
Will Forte Is a True Crime Podcaster in Over His Head in Netflix’s ‘Bodkin’

A trio of true crime podcasters investigate the sleepy Irish town of Bodkin in Netflix's new comedic thriller.
Chelsea Steiner
Published: Apr 2, 2024 01:19 pm
(L to R) Will Forte as Gilbert Power, Siobhán Cullen as Dove, Robyn Cara as Emmy Sizergh in episode 102 of Bodkin. Three people stare straight ahead.

The true crime phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down, as each month brings new podcasts, addictive docuseries, and infinite subreddits for amateur sleuths.

Joining the fray is Bodkin, a comedic thriller about three podcasters who set out to explore the disappearance of three strangers in the quirky Irish town of Bodkin. While the trio assumes they’ll be covering a cold case, a series of bizarre events lead them to believe there is more to the story than they originally thought.

Is there a trailer for Bodkin?

There is! The trailer sets the scene for a darkly comedic series in the vein of Based on a True Story and Bad Sisters. Let’s take a look:

Who stars in the series?

 Will Forte (SNL) Siobhán Cullen (The Dry), and Robyn Cara (Trying) play the three podcasters who arrive in Bodkin to investigate the cold case. Also joining the cast are David Wilmot (Station Eleven) and Chris Walley (1917)

What is Bodkin about?

The synopsis describes the series as “A darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.”

When does the series premiere?

Bodkin premieres on May 9 on Netflix.

(featured image: Enda Bowe/Netflix)

Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.