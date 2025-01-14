Bob the Drag Queen is the best thing for ‘The Traitors’

Season 3 of The Traitors has brought us some of our reality show favorites. But one of the best additions to the season is RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen.

The series puts a bunch of reality stars in a castle in Scotland and has them playing a game of treachery. For each episode, there is a challenge where they can all win money for the pot to try to win by the end of the game. After the challenge, there is a round table where the Faithfuls try to find who the Traitors are and get a chance to vote one out.

If they lose, it is then down to the Traitors to kill one of the faithfuls. It is a way to be strategic because you want to throw the sent off of you as a traitor. Except for this season when the Traitors are all about getting revenge and killing those who harmed them in some way. It is genuinely hilarious because it is a miracle this crew hasn’t been found out. But one of the best of them is Bob the Drag Queen who has, for the most part, got everyone on his side.

The show has slowly started to add more Bravo stars into the mix which did include Dorinda Medley getting killed by the Traitors in the first round. What has been fun has been watching Bob the Drag Queen stir the pot. Obviously, he is good at being a traitor because the only one on to him so far (in the episodes we’ve seen) is Dylan Efron.

Efron threw Bob’s name into the roundtable and it ended up with Efron getting his own drag name of “Miss Guided.” What really works about Bob’s tactic is that he has allies.

A good traitor has all the friends

As of this moment, Efron was the only one throwing Bob’s name out. A lot of people think that Danielle Reyes from Big Brother is one and…well, they’re right. But with Boston Rob from Survivor as part of their crew, I do think the Traitors are going to get a lot more smart about their moves. With both Dorinda Medley and Chanel Ayan gone back to back, the strategy wasn’t there.

With Bob as one of the Traitors, I do think that it is going to end up being a lot of back and forth between everyone else and Reyes. But as of right now, the Faithfuls are not that great at banding together to get out the Traitors. They keep voting out their fellow Faithfuls and that is what the Traitors want.

I do hope that we are not in for a short-lived stint with Bob the Drag Queen because his constant need to cause chaos this season has been so much fun. Why kill of this person? Chaos. Why do this? Chaos. It is genuinely funny to watch it all happen and I just hope that we get to see more of Bob’s chaotic energy even if Boston Rob is definitely going to put some game play into their next kill.

