comScore Bob Odenkirk in Hospital After Better Call Saul Set Collapse

Bob Odenkirk Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set

By Princess WeekesJul 28th, 2021, 10:11 am
 

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul (2015)

Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after he collapsed on the set of AMC’s Better Call Saul.

Reports say that once the incident happened, “crew members immediately surrounded the 58-year-old and called an ambulance.” What we know now is that Odenkirk is still receiving medical care and, currently, the cause of his collapse is unknown.

Odenkirk originated the role of crooked lawyer Saul Goodman on the acclaimed series Breaking Bad, before playing him as the lead on this spinoff series that has been airing since 2015. The season being filmed now is meant to be the sixth and final season. It was pushed back to a 2022 release due to pandemic-related delays.

Fans and colleagues have rushed online to show support for the actor with prayers and well wishes.

While the cause of Odenkirk’s collapse is still unknown, it reminds me that we have seen COVID-19 hit sets even when there are precautions in place, as rising cases are already close to exceeding last summer’s peak nationwide. We shouldn’t be putting actors, crew, and all those around them in danger, pressuring them to reach a deadline when a pandemic is still going on. Just like everyone else, my thoughts and prayers go out to Odenkirk and his family.

This is a hard time to deal with a loved one being hospitalized in any situation, but hopefully, they are all together and working through this extremely difficult situation.

(via THR, image: Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.