Bob Odenkirk Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set

Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after he collapsed on the set of AMC’s Better Call Saul.

Reports say that once the incident happened, “crew members immediately surrounded the 58-year-old and called an ambulance.” What we know now is that Odenkirk is still receiving medical care and, currently, the cause of his collapse is unknown.

Odenkirk originated the role of crooked lawyer Saul Goodman on the acclaimed series Breaking Bad, before playing him as the lead on this spinoff series that has been airing since 2015. The season being filmed now is meant to be the sixth and final season. It was pushed back to a 2022 release due to pandemic-related delays.

Fans and colleagues have rushed online to show support for the actor with prayers and well wishes.

I do not pray but I will do it for Bob Odenkirk to please be ok https://t.co/hwTNnVJaqE — Connor Ratliff (@connorratliff) July 28, 2021

Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) July 28, 2021

If you watch Better Call Saul (it’s one of TV’s truly great shows) and you’ve ever felt like an outsider excluded from something you wanted to be a part of, then you identify deeply with Bob Odenkirk. I don’t know him, but he matters to me. And I’m sending my love too. https://t.co/lCqEpVxPX4 — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) July 28, 2021

the world needs Bob Odenkirk to be okay. — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 28, 2021

I love Bob Odenkirk and hope he’s doing as ok as possible. — John Hodgman (@hodgman) July 28, 2021

i love him 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 🕯 Bob Odenkirk 🕯 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — Carrie Wittmer 🐊 (@carriesnotscary) July 28, 2021

I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this. — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 28, 2021

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

While the cause of Odenkirk’s collapse is still unknown, it reminds me that we have seen COVID-19 hit sets even when there are precautions in place, as rising cases are already close to exceeding last summer’s peak nationwide. We shouldn’t be putting actors, crew, and all those around them in danger, pressuring them to reach a deadline when a pandemic is still going on. Just like everyone else, my thoughts and prayers go out to Odenkirk and his family.

This is a hard time to deal with a loved one being hospitalized in any situation, but hopefully, they are all together and working through this extremely difficult situation.

(via THR, image: Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures)

