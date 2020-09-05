comScore

Things We Saw Today: Several Boats Sink During Trump Boat Parade in Texas

Sinking ships to own the libs.

By Chelsea SteinerSep 5th, 2020, 5:49 pm

leonardo dicaprio, kate winslet

At least 4 boats sank today during a Trump Boat Parade on Lake Travis, near Austin, Texas. Several boats sent distress calls, and so far no injuries have been reported. The event was organized on Facebook, under the name “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade”. The page reads, “Boats of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to participate. Decorate your boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle. Let’s really make a statement!”

In addition to the boats, the invite read that the festivities would include “4 parachute jumpers will be jumping out of a helicopter with smoke and flags flying!” According to the page, 2.6K people responded that they would be attending. It is unclear what caused the boats to sink, with some blaming overcrowding of the lake and too many boaters.

Since no one was hurt in the boat parade, we can all agree that a bunch of pro-Trump ships sinking is, well, an apt metaphor for the president and his campaign. Twitter quickly took the bait and ran with it, and now #Dumbkirk is trending on Twitter. Let’s take a look at some of the funniest responses to the news:

Oh karma, you wiley rascal.

(via CBS Austin, image: Paramount Pictures)

  • Here’s a deep dive into Psycho, Marion Crane, and Janet Leigh’s iconic bra. (via Syfy Wire)
  • Here’s a fun list of horror films with final girls, plural. (via io9)
  • Tonight, SNL is rerunning their Chadwick Boseman episode. (via CBR)
  • Speaking of Black Panther, Comixology is offering every issue of Black Panther on their app for free:

  • This essay delves into the The Boys representation of ‘girl power’ as a brand. (via Nerdist)
  • Ready to feel old? It’s the 28th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series. (via ComicBook.com)
  • Here’s a handy guide to all the streaming queer content in September. (via Autostraddle)

What are you seeing out there, Mary Suevians?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.