We’re not stranger to the shows that are supposedly coming for any range of Star Wars characters. Most are fake, some turn out to be true, and now a rumor started by That Hashtag Show says that Bo-Katan Kryze will get her own show on Disney+. The character, who was voiced by Katee Sackhoff in The Clone Wars series and played by Sackhoff in the second season of The Mandalorian, is important to the lore of the Mandalorians and connecting the series back to Mandalore.

She has a rich history in the animated world, and getting to see more of Bo-Katan is exciting for fans. We know that she has a road ahead of her in season 3 of The Mandalorian but if she had her own show, we could learn more about her life on Mandalore, her sister Satine, and get to see even more of Sackhoff’s performance. What’s interesting about this rumor in particular is that we may have gotten more of an inside look at it than Star Wars was ready for us to know.

In a screengrab that CBR took, star of The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Ming-Na Wen congratulated Sackhoff prior to deleting the tweet. That could easily have been Wen realizing that it wasn’t an actual announcement or maybe something she thought was the official tweet but hasn’t yet been released. It could have just been Wen seeing something online, being happy for Sackhoff, and simply realizing it was a mistake. Or maybe it is a show that is in the works and she just wasn’t supposed to say something yet.

The future of Bo-Katan Kryze

The last we saw of Bo-Katan, she had to watch as Din Djarin took the throne of Mandalore because of Moff Gideon’s tricks. When Din fought him for the Darksaber, Din wasn’t aware of the history it held, so when he took it, it meant that he became the king of Mandalore and that Bo-Katan would have to defeat him in order to take the throne.

It’s clearly something that the two are going to have to figure out in the future, and whether that is on The Mandalorian or a show centered around Bo-Katan, we’ll have to wait and see. It would be interesting to explore her as a character as they are with Star Wars: Ahsoka. There are so many characters from the animated world making their transition into live-action, and exploring them in these Disney+ series helps fans learn more about their history and just builds the world out as a whole.

It’d be nice to have Katee Sackhoff in her own show. I still think it is just a rumor and that Ming-Na Wen just thought it was officially announced news, but we can still have hope!

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]