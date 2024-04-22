Here’s Why Fans Think Bluey and Jean-Luc Get Married

Bluey fans got a treat last Sunday: one week after “The Sign” aired around the world, the makers of Bluey released a bonus episode called, appropriately enough, “Surprise.” But that episode has spawned a new fan theory: that Bluey and her old friend Jean-Luc grow up and get married.

Warning: spoilers for the Bluey episode “Surprise” ahead!

In “Surprise,” Bluey and Bingo both want to play with their dad. The problem? They want to play two different games: Bluey wants to hit Bandit with tennis balls from a futuristic toy she’s borrowed from a friend, and Bingo wants to pretend a bunch of balls and drink sleeves are her children.

After some hijinks, the episode makes an unexpected jump forward in time, to when Bluey is all grown up. Bluey goes to visit her parents, but after Chilli leads her to the back where Bingo is also visiting (or still living at home), the doorbell rings again. Bandit goes to answer it, and murmurs “Oh, no!” as he hears the familiar whirr of a tennis ball gun. There’s a kid hiding behind the door, ready to pelt him.

But whose kid is it!? The show seems to be hinting that it’s Bluey’s kid. However, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that it’s Bingo’s kid, seeing as she’s at the house at the same time. It’s a pretty big coincidence that the kid has the same toy Bluey used to have, though.

There’s another parentage question, too. Who’s the dad? Here, fans have come up with some interesting theories.

The Bluey and Jean-Luc theory, explained

Jean-Luc is a Labrador retriever that Bluey meets in the episode “Camping.” She and Jean-Luc play together, but then Jean-Luc’s family leaves the campsite. Years later, they end up back in the same place again, and reconnect.

Fans have pointed out a few physical features on the kid that could suggest they’re Jean-Luc’s child. Namely, the kid has one floppy ear and a patch of black fur.

That’s pretty much it. While some fans believe the dad is Jean-Luc, others insist it’s Bluey’s old friend Mackenzie.

Really, though, the episode is ambiguous. We don’t even know for sure who the mom is, let alone the dad. So don’t read too much into it, or stress because you think you’re missing something obvious. Just enjoy the sweet, silly global phenomenon that is Bluey.

(featured image: Disney+)

