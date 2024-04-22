Jack, Rusty, and Mackenzie stand in a rowboat in the middle of a field.
Bluey: Surprise: Bluey And Mackenzie’s Kid Theories, Explained

Published: Apr 22, 2024

After what we all thought was an emotional season 3 finale in “The Sign,” the makers of Bluey surprised us with a bonus episode fittingly called “Surprise.” But that episode raises a huge question: do Bluey and her friend Mackenzie grow up to have a kid together?

Warning: spoilers for the Bluey episode “Surprise” ahead!

Here’s a quick summary of what happens in “Surprise.” Bluey is curious about what it’s like to have kids, but before Chilli can explain, Bluey and Bingo get distracted by Bandit entering the room. They both want to play with him, but they want to play two separate games: Bluey wants to pelt him with balls using a toy she’s borrowed from her friend, and Bingo wants to pretend that a bunch of tennis balls and drink sleeves are her babies. Bandit ends up playing both games at once.

Then the episode takes a surprising (ha!) turn. We flash forward to the future, when a grown up Bluey comes to visit her family. After Bluey walks in, Bandit hears the doorbell ring again, and a new kid gets ready to pelt him with balls.

Whose kid is it!? It could be Bluey’s. Then again, Chilli mentions that Bingo is in the backyard, so it could also be Bingo’s. We don’t really know.

That hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with theories, though! One theory is that Bluey grew up to have a kid with her old friend Mackenzie.

The Bluey and Mackenzie theory, explained

Mackenzie is a border collie who lives in Bluey’s neighborhood. He features in many Bluey episodes, most notably “Space,” in which he deals with a traumatic incident from his early childhood by pretending to jump into a black hole.

Although Bluey and Mackenzie are friends as children, there’s not much evidence to support the theory that they eventually have a kid together. Fans have pointed out that the kid at the end of “Surprise” has a floppy ear and a similar fur pattern as Mackenzie, but both of those traits are also pretty common in dogs—especially highly stylized dogs like the ones we see in Bluey’s art style.

So who’s the kid’s dad? We really don’t know. The episode ends on an ambiguous note. So don’t worry about it too much! Enjoy the theories, but don’t forget to enjoy the episode itself, too.

