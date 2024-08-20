Natalie Portman considers this role the most important in her career and we agree 100%

What is the absolute pinnacle of an actor’s career? Is it winning an Oscar? Nope, it’s getting to be on the smash hit children’s TV show Bluey. Or at least, that’s the case if you ask actress Natalie Portman.

Recommended Videos

Bluey is all about a family of talking blue heeler dogs and their life in Australia. Little Bluey and her even littlier sister Bingo learn about the world via play and the wise guidance of their parents Bandit and Chilli. The impact Bluey had on parents cannot be overstated. It teaches life lessons to children and adults like, what could be better?

Portman made her appearance in an episode called “Whale Watching.” At the beginning, Bandit and Chilli are lying on the floor, seemingly “tired” but adults will easily work out that they’re actually hungover. Relatable! Bluey and Bingo begin playing with their exhausted parents, pretending Bandit is a boat they can go whale watching in. Chilli is supposed to be the whale, but she’s too tired to join in with the game, and so simply sticks a documentary about whales on the TV for the kids to watch. (Again, parents will no doubt find that VERY relatable.)

And that’s where Portman comes in! She is the narrator of the whale documentary. And when Chili hears her beautiful voice talking about how whales would do anything for their children, she’s inspired to play the game with her kids after all. She jumps and makes a whale noise, and the girls love it.

And Portman loved it too! In fact, she considers her brief Bluey cameo to be the best thing she’s ever done. She got talking to Hoda Kotb on Today about it back in July and said that in her mind, it was “the most important” of all her credits. She went on, “It’s a very important show for my family and I was really, really honored to get to be part of it.” No word on if her kids loved it too, but we can probably safely assume they did.

“It’s so wonderful. It’s pure joy,” Portman added, singing her praises of the show. No arguments here! So there you go, actors. What you really need is a voice cameo on Bluey.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy