‘Blue Mountain State’ season 4 release window, cast, and more

With the prominence of reboots, sequels, and origin stories these days, television shows fans love never truly died. Blue Mountain State’s potential revival is living proof.



The original Spike sitcom first premiered in 2010 and told the story of higher education and touchdowns at Blue Mountain State, a fictitious university. The central characters were members of the Mountain Goats, the school’s football team. Audiences loved watching freshman Alex Moran, Craig Shilo, and Sammy Cacciatore adjust to college life with all the parties, hazing, and girl problems. Team captain Kevin “Thad” Castle tried to guide them the best he could.

Spike canceled the show after three seasons in 2012. It lived on thanks to Netflix and gained even more fans in the streaming sphere. A crowdfunded film, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland, was even released in 2016. Thanks to Alan Ritchson’s first look deal with Amazon, fans might finally get a long awaited season 4.

When will Blue Mountain State season 4 be released?

The series is currently in development at Amazon and has not officially been greenlit just yet but Ritchson is determined to make it happen. “We’re actually setting it up with Amazon,” he stated at a Daytona 500 press conference. “We are going to make a fourth season happen; I’m trying to work it into my schedule. Honestly, I think it’s going to be the best season of BMS we’ve ever had. It is so damn funny, and it’s perfect, the way we resurrect the characters and bring them into the way that things are now.”



Once the filming gets underway, it will be easier to predict when audiences can expect it.

The cast of Blue Mountain State season 4

It appears as if the old gang is getting back together. Darin Brooks and Chris Romano are expected to reprise their roles of Alex Moran and Sammy Cacciatore. Ritchson can’t wait to step back into Thad’s shoes. Romano and Eric Falconer co-created the show together and are also on board for new content.

Blue Mountain State potential season 4 plot

The field is wide open for season 4. In the feature film, Thad is now a bigshot NFL player who helps team captain Alex save the Goat House. It deals with themes of change, friendship, and the end of the college era of the main character’s lives.

This opens the door for Alex to perhaps coach and a whole new group of freshmen to come learn a thing or two about the real world. Thad could be a wealthy donor whose eccentric demands push his old teammates’ buttons. Sammy always wanted a life in the limelight so how does he achieve this? Perhaps he works as a local politician who never got over his college days.



Dean Simmons never liked the football team. He or someone like him could reemerge as the series’s antagonist working against the athletic department. However Amazon’s current huddle shakes out, let’s hope season four is a touchdown for fans.

