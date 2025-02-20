‘We are adversaries’: A ‘Reacher’ heartthrob isn’t afraid to take on former classmate Matt Gaetz

Alan Ritchson has become a fan favorite after his work on the Prime Video series Reacher. At first, the Right Wing crowd claimed him as their own but more recently, he’s shown that he isn’t necessarily who the Right think he is.

Ritchson, who is religious, shares his religion on his social media (hence why the Right Wing fans of Reacher thought he was on their side). He’s been vocal about his stance against racism and hatred and yet the MAGA crowd continue to think Reacher is for them. Now, he’s proving yet again that he’s not here to take the hateful people of the world under his wing. Especially not Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz and Ritchson apparently went to school together and during an interview for Reacher season 3, Ritchson was not afraid to take on his former classmate. “That motherf*cker. We are adversaries,” Ritchson said about Gaetz in the interview. He went on to talk about how he doesn’t understand how someone like Gaetz has continued to get votes in Florida.

“It’s shocking to me that the panhandle of Florida continues to vote for somebody—knowing everything we know about him and the promises that he’s made behind closed doors about pardoning certain criminals—he’s just not a good dude!” He told GQ. “There’s part of me that wants to get into politics to outdo somebody like him for good, and there’s part of me that’s like, I’m not duplicitous enough to succeed in politics. There are certain people that do a good job of staying true to who they are, but they’re ineffective. I think Bernie Sanders is a hero. But it’s like, what has he accomplished?”

I like what Ritchson said about politics because often, we don’t see a nuanced approach to politicians like Bernie Sanders.

I’d watch a Ritchson vs. Gaetz debate

Currently, Gaetz is kind of unemployed. He attempted to be the new Attorney General for the United States in Donald Trump’s cabinet meaning he stepped down from his position in Congress for it. When everyone rightfully said it was a bad idea to appoint Gaetz and they began investigating Gaetz, he ended up turning to his own talk show that hasn’t really made headlines.

Ritchson is on one of the biggest shows in the world. So already, I think we know who won that battle. But Ritchson’s willingness to call Gaetz his “adversary” on his press tour is kind of iconic. He didn’t have to answer that question but he did and made it clear that he was not on Gaetz’s side of things and that makes him kind of iconic in my eyes.

So, if Gaetz wants to try to take on Ritchson, who the GQ interviewer said is a big tall guy, then so be it. That’s one battle I’d buy front row seats for.

