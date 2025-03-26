‘Blue Lock’ chapter 298 leaks release window, confirmed

When Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura teamed up to create Blue Lock, they likely had no idea they were crafting a game-changer in the world of sports manga. Now, 297 chapters in, the buzz is as strong as ever, with fans eagerly waiting to see what’s next in this thrilling saga.

Centered on the audacious goal of revolutionizing Japanese soccer by forging the ultimate striker to lead the national team to World Cup glory, Blue Lock has kept fans hooked with every twist and turn. It begins with a crushing defeat for Japan in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, prompting the Japan Football Union to hire an eccentric and controversial coach, Jinpachi Ego, who devises the “Blue Lock” project.

Blue Lock Chapter 297 recap

In Chapter 297 of Blue Lock, the tension between Manshine City and Barcha reaches a boiling point. With Barcha needing just one goal to clinch victory compared to Manshine City’s two, Nagi begins to lose his edge. However, Reo steps up, reigniting both his own determination and Nagi’s flickering motivation.

Meanwhile, off the field, Ego showcases the latest auction bids, revealing a surprising twist: Shidou has overtaken Barou to claim third place, pushing the King to fourth. Back on the pitch, Nagi traps a pass from Reo but falters, allowing Lavinho to swoop in and snatch the ball.

Just when it seems Barcha might capitalize, Chris Prince intervenes, stealing it back and bypassing Nagi to deliver a perfect pass to Reo. Reo seizes the moment, scoring the equalizer and tying the game at 2-2. This pivotal moment sparks a revelation in Nagi. He realizes he’s been leaning too heavily on Reo’s support and vows to find his own drive—to evolve and face the challenge head-on.

Blue Lock Chapter 298 spoilers release window and speculations

No break has been announced after the release of Chapter 297 on March 25, 2025. So, Blue Lock Chapter 298 will be out on its scheduled date—April 1, 2025. But when are we getting the spoilers?

Following past patterns, fans can expect to get leaks from the upcoming chapter to arrive a few days before the chapter’s release date. So, Saturday, March 29, and Monday, March 31, 2025, are the most probable dates for the release of spoilers from Chapter 298.

Judging from the events of the previous chapter, Chapter 298 will probably mark a turning point in Nagi’s character as he frees himself from relying on Reo. The chapter is titled “Alone, Together,” which only solidifies our presumption. Also, since the Master Striker time ended and both Chris Prince (Manshine City) and Lavinho (FC Barcha) were subbed out of the match in the last chapter, Nagi might get his chance to redeem himself and climb up from his current rank of #11.

Will he score the final goal and lead Manshine to victory? We’ll know soon.

