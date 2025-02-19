‘Blue Lock’ chapter 293 release date, confirmed

It was inevitable for friendships to end at Blue Lock, but Alexis Ness just got brutally kicked to the curb. Things seem grim, but there might be a way for Ness to prove his worth in Chapter 293.

Recommended Videos

Ness hasn’t had a good reason to play football. Making Michael Kaiser rise to the top has been his motivating reason to play—but Kaiser himself has gone through tremendous growth. Playing for others is not a sufficient reason, especially under a program where only one can prevail. Because of this, Kaiser tells Ness to quit playing soccer. As Kaiser puts it, he just doesn’t care about other players who can’t match his pace.

It’s perhaps the most shocking breakup in the recent chapters of Blue Lock. Friendships aren’t guaranteed to last in this series, but matches do. A few chapters later, PGX and Bastard Munchen are still fighting it out for one point. Now that the ball is up in the air and everyone’s in an awkward position, perhaps someone who’s been undermined can save the day. Chapter 293 of Blue Lock is going to be available on February 18, 2024, for readers outside of Japan.

Ness saves the day

Readers are speculating that Ness would swoop in and take the ball for himself. Others even think that perhaps it’s Kaiser who wouldn’t be able to keep up with Ness once his motivation for playing the game changes. Would Ness be so petty not to pass the ball to Kaiser if push comes to shove?

kisersloop

Maybe, and Ness might even be given the choice to pass the ball to Kaiser or take the point for himself. After all, it was Kaiser who told him to stay off the field and find a different reason to play. Either way, those comments might come to bite Kaiser in the back in Chapter 293.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy