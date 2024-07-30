Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser Will Be Facing Off in ‘Blue Lock’ Chapter 272!

Rin Itoshi from Blue Lock has always been misunderstood, and Chapter 271 is proof of this. We’ve seen a lot of gifted players in the series, and Rin is just among those kids who tend to be a little odd.

He’s passionate to a fault, and he sees possibilities where others don’t. If he became a scientist, he’d probably conduct dubious experiments. The chapter recounted Rin’s drive to become better at everything he does. He wants to fight someone greater than himself, regardless of the consequences. To him, it’s just evolution—morality matters much less.

But Kaiser isn’t going to let Rin take the ball forever. The point could go to either of these two ego-driven players, since both of them are eager for a challenge in the coming chapter. Blue Lock, chapter 272, is coming out on August 3, 2024.

A Clash of Egos

As a misunderstood child, Rin was only seen as a troublemaker by his parents. Rin didn’t care if he got hurt, destroyed toys, or became an inconvenience to others. He has a wild personality, and the way he expresses it best is through soccer.

If Rin has been begging for a challenge, then he’s about to meet his match in Kaiser. In this case, Rin will probably go all out and try to beat Kaiser, who has evolved in his play in recent chapters. In a way, Kaiser and Rin are opposites in motivation. Whereas Kaiser thrives on limitations, Rin becomes a stronger player when he does as he pleases.

