How To Get Your Hands on the ‘Blue Beetle’ Popcorn Bucket

Blue Beetle is the latest superhero film getting in on the popcorn bucket craze. Lately, every big blockbuster, from Barbie to Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to Thor: Love Thunder, has offered a snack-friendly souvenir for most moviegoers. Such a bucket seems especially appropriate for a seemingly fun and family-themed flick like Blue Beetle. Superhero films usually offer the best opportunities for theaters to get creative with buckets and turn them into magical vessels, hammers, or helmets.

AMC and Cinemark are capitalizing on the fun nature of Blue Beetle by offering some very cool-looking scarab-themed popcorn buckets for the film’s release on August 18. DC’s latest follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a recent college graduate who is excited to start a new job at research and development corporation Kord Industries. However, he finds his life turned upside down when a piece of alien technology known as the Blue Beetle scarab bonds with him, giving him the ability to form a powerful suit of armor around his body. After watching the film, fans are likely to want a cute but deadly little Blue Beetle scarab of their own to bond with. Fortunately, they need look no further than Blue Beetle‘s popcorn bucket to nab one.

How to get the Blue Beetle scarab popcorn bucket

ACTUAL UNEDITED BLUE BEETLE POPCORN BUCKETS FROM AMC AND CINEMARK #BlueBeetleBattalion pic.twitter.com/7ur2cUvmRY — Neb | ?️‍? (@NebsGoodTakes) July 20, 2023

Some social media users have already begun showing sneak peeks of the popcorn buckets. They are being offered by both Cinemark and AMC theaters and look quite compelling. AMC’s Blue Beetle bucket appears to be both a bucket and an actual backpack. This is quite clever, considering the Blue Beetle scarab is grafted to Reyes’ spine. However, some social media users claim that the straps can also be used to wear the scarab on your front, with the top opening up to allow you to eat popcorn from that position. Meanwhile, Cinemark’s bucket comes with a lanyard for either wearing or carrying. The coolest part is that the wings actually open and close, with your popcorn nestled safely inside.

Are you sold on the wearable Blue Beetle popcorn buckets with wings that open and close? If so, you have a few options to get your hands on one. Cinemark’s Blue Beetle bucket can be purchased online from its websites for $24.99 before shipping and tax. Additionally, it will be available in Cinemark theaters, likely on or before Blue Beetle‘s release date. Moviegoers will have the option of buying the bucket for $25 by itself or for $30 with a side of medium popcorn. Meanwhile, AMC’s Blue Beetle popcorn bucket is available for purchase as of August 10 at AMC theaters and costs $34.99 before tax. The cost also includes a large popcorn.

Whether you’re planning to buy one at the concession stand or online, beware that these buckets can sell out fast, and it’s best to nab one sooner rather than later!

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

