Channing Tatum in 'Blink Twice'
Category:
Movies

‘Blink Twice’ Trailer: Welcome to Channing Tatum’s Private Island for Billionaire Bros

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 12:50 pm

Nothing good could possibly happen on a private island frequented by billionaire men. The trailer for Blink Twice—the directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz—proves as much, as two women ignore their intuition to party down on the creepiest island this side of Little St. James.

Recommended Videos

And yes, in case it wasn’t incredibly obvious, Blink Twice is loosely inspired by the deeply fucked-up exploits of infamous billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Previously titled Pussy Island (if only we didn’t live in a society), the new film stars Naomi Ackie and Alia Shawkat as a pair of friends who take a tech billionaire (Channing Tatum) up on his invitation to come hang on a private island. Amid the drugs and drinking and dicks drawn on foreheads, the women realize the island is harboring some unsettling secrets—because OF COURSE IT IS.

Based on the trailer, Blink Twice has the dark satirical vibe of Get Out—as if it might do for billionaire men what Jordan Peele did for ostensibly well-meaning liberal white people, to which I say: hell yes. I also love how the trailer (and presumably the film itself) opens with a battered Tatum revealing that everyone on the island is dead before going into a “bet you’re wondering how I got here” flashback.

Co-starring Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan (!), Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, and Geena Davis, Blink Twice was co-written by Zoë Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum, who previously collaborated on Hulu’s tragically short-lived High Fidelity.

Blink Twice hits theaters on August 23.

(featured image: MGM Studios)

Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.