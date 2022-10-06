The Five Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, Ranked

What makes a gal like me qualified to rank the scariest horror movies of all time? Let’s go back to the beginning.

I was a sick child.

I had a rare illness that doctors didn’t know how to treat. My parents took me to specialist after specialist. I went through loads of different medications. We tried everything. But I had a severe disease that was resistant to the very best that Western Medicine had to offer. Eventually, the doctors told me that my condition was chronic. That I would live with it for the rest of my life. Someday, I might even die from it.

I had the heebie-jeebies, and there was nothing anyone could do.

The smallest thing could set me off. A little grey cloud in the sky meant that a tornado was coming. A little stomach gurgle meant that I would soon die of food poisoning. A little creak of the floorboard at night meant that something was in my house, and I had about three seconds to make my piece with God before whatever it was decided to unzip my skin and wear me like a little coat.

Naturally, horror movies were off limits.

I was at a sleepover with seven of my friends, and they wanted to watch The Shining. I was 15. I was old enough, right? Mature enough. I was there with the boys. Things would be fine. If a monster were coming to come get us I only had a 14.285714% chance of being the one that it got first. I’d be alright. Besides, I’d seen pictures of the “monster.” Two little girls. I could take them. Easy.

They showed up on creen and I nearly went into anaphylactic shock. I would be this way forever. There was no cure.

Until there was.

I was saved by an experimental procedure that was not developed by a doctor, but by a film school kid. My dear friend Freddy was a movie buff, and one October he decided that he would watch a horror movie every night of the month. He invited me to join him. Something in me said “yes.” Perhaps this was the exposure therapy I needed. Or at least, I would be put out of my misery and die on the sofa beside him.

But I lived.

And now, I love horror movies. I think they’re the shit. And to celebrate Freddy and his groundbreaking achievements in psychology and modern medicine, I’m writing a list of the scariest horror movies I saw during that time.

I was lucky enough to survive, but I can’t say the same for you.

5. The Exorcist

The Exorcist is one of the O.G. scariest movies of all time. This little gem of crystalized blood has been killing heebie-jeebie sufferors since the ’70s. It’s about a little girl named Regan who lives with her movie star mother Chris in Washington D.C. Chris hears strange noises in the house one day, and Regan tells her mother that her imaginary friend “Captian Howdy” is responsible for the ruckus. Bad sign.

Eventually, Regan starts exhibiting strange physical behaviors. She urinates on the carpet in the middle of a party, and then begins to convulse when her mother tries to put her to bed. Regan undergoes a series of medical tests (not unlike the ones I went through), during which a “shit your pants” scary demon face inexplicably flashes onscreen. It’s the greatest jump scare of all time, as it comes out of nowhere and is totally silent.

Eventually, Regan is possessed by a demon (possibly Satan himself) and begins doing some iconically scary things like crawling down the stairs upside down, spinning her head around 360 degrees, and stabbing herself in the genitals with a crucifix. The movie is not “oh god jumpscare!” scary, but it is disturbing. The film grapples with the real life horror of a parent having to deal with a sick child. Regan gets worse and worse, and the string of doctors to whom her mother sends her are baffled—not as baffled as my doctors were, but still quite confused.

4. Funny Games

I’m aware that this is a hot take, but I have to include it. See, most of the other horror movies that you think deserve a slot on this list (Blaire Witch, The Shining, or Suspiria for instance) are films where the characters can actually avoid their grisly fates by making intelligent decisions. Blair Witch: don’t go into the fucking witch woods in the first place. The Shining: don’t take a job taking care of an isolated hotel were people get murdered. Suspiria: girl stop investigating and just leave.

But the German home-invasion horror flick Funny Games is one where there is nothing that the characters could have done. The film concerns a husband and wife whose only decision is to go on vacation with their young son and their family dog. They are then harassed by two dorky twenty-something kids, who knock on their door and just sort of goof around for a little while and break a few eggs they wanted to borrow. Then they show up again and murder the family’s dog with a golf club. They take the family hostage.

“So fight back!” I’m sure you’re thinking. Well, here’s the thing, they do. But their attackers know something the family doesn’t. They know that they are characters in a movie. This allows them to do unfair things like rewind the film in order to cover up for their mistakes. Anything this poor family does to try to escape, their attackers are able to instantly undo by breaking the laws of a movie. I won’t spoil anything, but his movie is truly horrifying to watch because it makes you feel so bad. This movie makes you feel like you are tied to a chair and being spoon fed shit and there is absolutely nothing that you can do about it. It is the most, forlorn, depraved, and hopeless film on this list. It is a great film, but fair warning: You will not enjoy it.

3. Hereditary

This movie is scary because it is brutal. Emotionally brutal. It is perhaps the most grounded film on this list and has some of the finest acting that I’ve ever seen in a horror film. It concerns a family who are slowly being driven insane by a hereditary curse. And that’s not even the worst part. The absolute worst part of the film is when the family’s teenage son Peter takes his little sister Charlie out to a party while their parents are away.

He leaves her alone in a room full of drunk kids, and she eats a slice cake that contains walnuts. Charlie suffers an allergic reaction and goes into anaphylactic shock (much like I did), and Peter rushes to the hospital. While en route, she hangs her head out the window in order to force air into her closing throat, and is decapitated when her head collides with a telephone pole. Catatonic, Peter drives home and leaves her body in the car for their parents to find. Her mother loses her mind.

Due to her grief and resentment towards her son, Peter and Charlie’s mother becomes possessed by something. The film is a horror parable about what happens when families stop being able to communicate with one other, and toxicity creeps into the relationships. It’s a hideous film, and no doubt one of the scariest. It is also the only movie that I have ever walked out of since The Shining. I came back and finished it, but sometimes I wish I hadn’t.

2. It (2017)

Some people might not think that this movie deserves such a high slot on this list, but if they had seen It in theaters with all their friends when it first came out, they’d think differently. So first off, “It” is the scariest horror movie entity in existence, bar none. It ticks all the boxes. Sadistic killer? Check. Supernatural powers? Check. Eats what it kills? Check. Can take the form of your worst fears? Check. Comes out in the daylight? Check and mate.

It is the brainchild of the greatest horror creator ever, Mr. Stephen King himself. And it shows. It is so witheringly scary in the film because it’s different every time. A headless kid. A horrifying leper. A creepy painting. A room full of burning people. It just never gets old. And the worst part of it all is that It is kinda funny. When It waves at the boys with the half-eaten arm of a previous victim? That’s funny.

I would argue that the thing responsible for making this movie so scary is because there are so many good laughs in the film. When you show an audience only scary scenes, eventually they will become numb to the scares. When you show an audience funny scenes, the scary things seem scarier because you have something to contrast them with. It’s like Rembrandt painting. The light in his famous paintings looks so bright because there’s so much shadow. And vice versa. “It” is kinda like a work by the Dutch master himself, except if he used blood instead of oil paint.

1. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This movie is the scariest movie of all time, and I also believe that it is the best horror movie of all time. I think that the finest horror movies fill their audiences with a sense of inevitable doom and make them aware that there is no way out for the characters, no matter what they do. The movie then unfolds like a tragedy in the classical, Shakespearean sense. You know that everyone is going to die, and you are helpless to stop it from happening.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre does exactly this. The film opens on a group of twenty-somethings driving through Texas in search of a gravesite of a relative. One of them reads a horoscope saying that Saturn is in an “evil place” in the sky, and you realize that the stars have aligned against these kids. Things only get worse from there. The movie has some of the most iconic horror scenes in history, including perhaps the most shocking death in all of horror movie cinema. I won’t spoil anything, but for those who know, it’s the one with the chainsaw.

The film’s ending also brilliantly subverts the tragic horror movie ending that audiences have grown accustomed to, and it was one of the original pioneers of the “final girl” trope. For a film made in 1974, it still holds up. With brilliant acting, a terrifying plot, and phenomenal cinematography, this film is able to go toe to toe with the best that modern horror movies have to offer and emerge bloody and victorious.

