When it comes to the world of Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner, we have slowly been building it out with things like Blade Runner 2049 and Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Now, we’re getting a series, executive produced by Ridley Scott, called Blade Runner 2099—which, to me, probably means that it is set 50 years post Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049.

The series will be written by Silka Luisa and, according to Deadline, Scott may direct episodes if the series movies forward. Where the world is in regards to its acceptance or hatred of replicants remains to be seen. But this has me incredibly excited.

There is something so special about the original movie that just hasn’t really left me. I love the original Blade Runner, and to see the return of Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049 was a treat I never thought would happen, given the history the original movie has with film fans. So, to expand that world further in an Amazon series is exciting, and sure, I might be one of the few who isn’t tired of revisiting old stories time and time again, but if it means getting more Blade Runner, we should all be excited. Right?

(image: Warner Bros.)

