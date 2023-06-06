‘The Idol’ Features Just the Slightest ‘Euphoria’ Cameo

Sam Levinson’s new controversial show The Idol stars Lily-Rose Depp as a popstar who’s trying to get her life back on track after having trouble with her mental health, and Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a. The Weeknd) as a cultish figure she’s drawn to.

Despite it being swamped in controversy—most prominently in its reduction of women to sex objects—viewers tuned in on Sunday, June 5 to watch the premiere of the new Max series. The first episode features a familiar face from Levinson’s other hit show, Euphoria, in a very brief cameo, leading some to wonder if the two series take place in the same universe.

Does Alexa Demie appear in The Idol?

She does. Alexa Demie is known for her role as it-girl Maddy Perez in Euphoria. But her appearance in the new series is not exactly an Emmy-winning performance, considering that, as fans put it, “if you blink, you’ll miss her.”

Maddy meets Depp’s character, Jocelyn, and her friend Dyanne (played by Blackpink’s Jennie Kim) in a club, and they can be seen doing shots together, but the interaction doesn’t go beyond that.

Alexa Demie as Maddy in The Idol pic.twitter.com/PkqxZPSJz8 — best of alexa demie (@alexafiles) June 5, 2023

Does The Idol take place in the same universe as Euphoria?

Well, according to Levison, yes.

After premiering the first two episodes of The Idol at the Cannes film festival, Levinson revealed that his two projects co-exist and are set in the same fictional town of East Highland, which means that we could see more Euphoria characters pop up in The Idol, or vice versa.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who portrays Jocelyn’s manager, told POPSUGAR that there had been talk of more crossovers, with her saying she’d “love” to see Colman Domingo, who plays Ali in Euphoria, appear in The Idol.

“There were talks of potential crossovers of characters from Euphoria, those two completely different worlds. If there was a way in which Colman’s character could come over, I’m just thinking off the top of my head, how funny if we had an intervention and sat [Jocelyn] down and had a chat with her.”

(featured image: Max)

