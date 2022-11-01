With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fast approaching, details are steadily coming out about what we can expect to see in the film—including information about Namor (Tenoch Huerta)’s new name.

Namor the Sub-Mariner is Marvel’s oldest superhero, going all the way back to Marvel Comics #1 in 1939. In the comics, Namor rules the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, but now that he’s making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s been reinvented as the ruler of Talocan, a kingdom inspired by Mesoamerican culture and myth. To go along with his revamped backstory, Namor’s character has also taken on a Mesoamerican look and feel.

Now, a recently released clip reveals how to pronounce Namor’s new name. In fact, the clip tells us how to pronounce both his new names. Comics fans have always pronounced it “NAY-more,” but Namor himself pronounces it differently.

Namor makes himself known to Shuri and Ramonda in this clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. pic.twitter.com/LbSDGDKO0o — IGN (@IGN) October 29, 2022

In the clip, Namor confronts Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Shuri (Letitia Wright), asking them why Wakanda opened its doors to the world instead of staying hidden. When Ramonda demands to know who he is, Namor explains that his people call him Kukulkan (that is, the Feathered Serpent God), but his enemies call him Namor.

That’s “Nah-MORR.” His name rhymes with “amor,” which sums up how any reasonable person feels about Tenoch Huerta as the Sub-Mariner.

And that rhyme is no coincidence. In an interview with Deadline at Wakanda Forever‘s world premiere on October 26, executive producer Victoria Alonso explained the new origin story for Namor’s name.

#WakandaForever EP Victoria Alonso on the meaning of #Namor : the boy who grew up without love pic.twitter.com/MrvFqcL0Fz — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 27, 2022

In the interview, Alonso explains that Namor is called “el niño sin amor,” or “the boy without love,” and that name is shortened to Namor.

Why is Namor “the boy without love?” Since his people see him as a god, he may not be able to get close to anyone. In the trailer, we see him standing in front of a burning house as a child, which seems to point to a traumatic past. All these clues point to a potentially rich backstory for Huerta’s take on the character.

So there you have it—now, when you walk into your local theater on November 11, you can pronounce Namor’s name like a pro.

