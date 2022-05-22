Rumors are swimming about Marvel’s own aquatic antagonist Namor the Sub-Mariner. The character is set to make his MCU debut in November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where he’ll be played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico, The Forever Purge). The son of a human sea captain and a princess of the undersea kingdom of Atlantis, Namor’s origin story will be changed from its ancient Greek roots to one of Mayan culture. It’s an adaptation that makes sense given Huerta’s casting, and it also opens up opportunities for Latinx representation within the MCU, which is nearly non-existent.

According to entertainment website Chippu, Atlantis will be traded for a Mexican/Central American submerged city, with Namor seeking help from Wakanda to keep the sunken city hidden from humans. The change in location also helps differentiate Namor from his DC Comics counterpart Aquaman, whose own origin story is based in Atlantis. It’s also rumored that humans will discover Namor’s homeland thanks to new technology from none other than RiRi Williams (Dominique Thorne), who also makes her MCU debut in Wakanda Forever.

It’s also rumored that royal guards will be joining Namor, including the character’s cousin Namora, who will allegedly be played by Mabel Cadena (Monarca) although that casting has yet to be confirmed. And there’s still so much we don’t know about Wakanda Forever. The central question remains who will take over the Black Panther mantle, and how will the film address the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. So far, writer/director Ryan Coogler has kept the details of the plot under wraps.

The obvious successor is Letitia Wright, who played T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri. Other possible contenders include M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o). And we still don’t know who Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) will play in the film, although rumors suggest she may play X-Men character Storm. We’ll have to wait and see how everything comes together.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11, 2022.

