Grab your utility belt and your lightning bolts: It’s time to head back into the DC FanDome. The free online streaming event returns on October 16, 2021, giving us a sneak peek at everything DC has in store for film, televisions, comics, games, and more.

DC launched FanDome last year as a virtual con experience during the pandemic, and they are bringing it back as we are still very much in pandemic mode (Hot Vax Summer, we hardly knew ye).

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said, “DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access. This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.”

Warner Bros. Pictures will drop an exclusive new trailer for The Batman, as well as sneak peeks at highly anticipated films Black Adam and The Flash. We’ll also get a look at sequels Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

On the television front, tune in for previews of the next seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Sweet Tooth, There will also be a farewell tribute to Supergirl, which wraps its six-season later this year. FanDome will also celebrate the 100th episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and upcoming episodes of Stargirl, along with a first look new series Naomi.

HBO Max will also debut an exclusive look at the upcoming Peacemaker series and their adaptation of DMZ, along with a look at the next seasons of Doom Patrol and Titans. We’ll also find out what happens with Harley and Ivy in the next season of Harley Quinn, and a look at the upcoming limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis. FanDome will also be previewing the new series Batman: Caped Crusader and Young Justice: Phantoms (which comes with a spoiler warning).

And for gamers, FanDome will roll out new details for Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Fandome will also showcase three new Wonder Woman books: the DC Black Label miniseries Wonder Woman Historia, a deep dive into the Amazon mythos with Nubia and the Amazons, and original graphic novel Wonderful Women of the World.

And those are just a handful of the reveals coming from FanDome. The event will be captioned in over a dozen languages, and will feature the DC Kids FanDome, a family-friendly hub for everything new coming in kids animation.

In addition to streaming on their website, DC FanDome will be available to watch via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The entire event is free, but there is a FanDome Shop to feed our endless hunger for exclusive merch.

I enjoy FanDome as a one-stop-shop for everything DC. It’s a nice break from schlepping between a dozen different conference rooms to get piecemeal news. And with the popularity of studio-centric events like the D23 Expo and the wide-ranging grip that these companies have on so many mediums, it only makes sense to collect everything into a day-long event.

And the fact that it’s free and I can watch from my couch in my pajamas? What’s not to like?

DC FanDome begins on October 16, and we’ll be updating you will all the trailer drops, exclusive reveals, and more.

