‘Black Adam’ Gets the Chopping Block in DCU Shake-Up

The hierarchy of the DC world isn’t shifting any longer. News just broke that the future of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has been cut short as the DCU continues to shake things up.

A statement was released by Johnson himself that talked heavily about the future of the character and what was going to happen with it. With rumors that many of the heroes we’ve come to know from DC Comics are shifting, this isn’t that surprising. This comes alongside the news that Henry Cavill is done as Superman and Gunn pushing back against rumors that Gal Gadot is out as Wonder Woman.

“James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

He went on to say that he hoped that both the DCU and MCU continue in their success. “James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed,” Johnson wrote. “It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.”

This news is a little upsetting given how much fun the Rock had playing a superhero and how he pushed for this cast and crew. We got quite a few amazing characters and had so much fun getting to see how these characters changed from their comic personas and came to life on screen. But with it being so connected to the past DCEU and not blowing box offices out of the water, it sadly makes sense that this ended up on the chopping block.

So who is in the future of the DCU?

Right now, it seems a bit up in the air who is going to continue to stay as part of this world. There’s not been any news about Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn but with Gunn’s own take on The Suicide Squad including Robbie’s Harley, I think she might be safe. And today, Shazam! star Zachary Levi posted on Twitter that he is, seemingly, safe as Shazam, meaning the cast would be as well.

Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci. ? https://t.co/684SarbP1P — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) December 20, 2022

For now, we have a few heroes still staying with the DCU but it all seems precarious. The transparency from those actors who once played these characters as well as James Gunn and other creators on Twitter has been beneficial for those of us trying to figure out what is going on with the heroes we all love. Until we know more, it is sad that we have to say goodbye to the Rock’s take on Black Adam already. Hopefully we’ll get to see him somewhere else in a superhero role because he’d be absolutely incredible!

(image: Warner Bros.)

