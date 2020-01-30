comScore

First Reactions: Birds of Prey Is a Thrill

By Rachel LeishmanJan 30th, 2020, 10:51 am

Harley and the Birds of Prey

The embargo for social media reviews for Birds of Prey was lifted, and instantly, Twitter exploded with love for the action film centered around Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. As Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) takes on the women of his past, one thing is absolutely clear: apparently, this is a wacky, fun time.

Other than the fun trailers and the viral hair-tie clip that went around on Twitter, I’ve been trying to stay in the dark about Birds of Prey because I want to be pleasantly surprised when I go to my screening. These reviews, however, make it seem like Birds of Prey is going to keep us all on the edge of our seats and laughing at (what I assume is) wild violence, but then again, do you expect anything less from Harley Quinn?

**Below are the initial reviews for Birds of Prey. There aren’t any spoilers, but if you want to go in knowing absolutely nothing, stop here.**

As a Ewan McGregor and Margot Robbie stan, I can’t wait to be fed well when I go to the theater! Birds of Prey hits theaters February 7, 2020.

(image: Warner Bros.)

