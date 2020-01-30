First Reactions: Birds of Prey Is a Thrill

The embargo for social media reviews for Birds of Prey was lifted, and instantly, Twitter exploded with love for the action film centered around Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. As Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) takes on the women of his past, one thing is absolutely clear: apparently, this is a wacky, fun time.

Other than the fun trailers and the viral hair-tie clip that went around on Twitter, I’ve been trying to stay in the dark about Birds of Prey because I want to be pleasantly surprised when I go to my screening. These reviews, however, make it seem like Birds of Prey is going to keep us all on the edge of our seats and laughing at (what I assume is) wild violence, but then again, do you expect anything less from Harley Quinn?

**Below are the initial reviews for Birds of Prey. There aren’t any spoilers, but if you want to go in knowing absolutely nothing, stop here.**

Just got out of the #BirdsofPrey premiere here in London, and folks – #BOP is a bop! Badass, hilarious, with some killer twists and an emotional Colin Powell cameo that actually grows into a full-on supporting role. Best DC flick since The Dark Knight and I don’t say that lightly — ben mekler (@benmekler) January 29, 2020

Sidenote: There’s a tiny moment in #BirdsofPrey that illustrates exactly why women should write and direct women, because it was so every day real that no guy would ever have thought to have written unless he’d had one of the women in his life tell him to put it in. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is KILLER. A slow start and awkward plotting doesn’t stop the movie, and these characters, from soaring in the end. Wildly violent, F bombs out the wazoo, and the best bat fight scene since The Raid 2. If Margot Robbie could control this part of the DCEU, she should. pic.twitter.com/bewnj8npaJ — Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) January 29, 2020

Cathy Yan’s #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing; making a pub debut with my review soon! pic.twitter.com/QBEgyf6oan — Millicent Thomas (@MillicentOnFilm) January 29, 2020

So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute blast. Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she ought to be, Black Mask is a scene stealer; Dinah, Helena, Cass, and Renee all rule. This was everything I want from DC movies and then some. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) January 29, 2020

Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it’s my favorite modern DC movie yet. Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren’t there more roller skate action scenes?? pic.twitter.com/BDipKiB0qU — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection. @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/D72F2D1apY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 29, 2020

Really enjoyed #BirdsofPrey! The action reminded me a lot of John Wick. The chemistry amongst the cast was great and I would love to see more #BlackCanary & #Huntress in the future. pic.twitter.com/9ySVvh1yyz — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a totally campy and brutal carnival ride; a colorful, chaotic and cheeky blast. FYC: Ewan MacGregor, Best Supporting Actor. — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a stylishly fantastic ride. Margot Robbie is on top-form, Harley has never been quirkier and more lovable. Well-made, shot with beautiful colour and overall, a sleek piece of grand entertainment. Also, McGregor is THE BEST. We need more Birds of Prey, it’s great. pic.twitter.com/hFqJc1KYVt — little ben (@TheDCTVshow) January 29, 2020

The only fair comparison for #BirdsOfPrey, if you want one, is Deadpool. They have a lot in common, especially their use of fourth-wall breaking and R-Ratings! pic.twitter.com/yGemqvJmMa — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

Saw #BirdsofPrey this morning! I liked it a lot. The stuff I loved: the action, the tone and just how creative the direction is. Margot Robbie completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality, this whole scene in particular ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UBb0FPAa14 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is delightfully unassuming and unconcerned with its place in a larger context. It’s a bonkers bananas crime comedy and a genuine party movie. Everyone is having a blast but Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress like a supporting character from THE TICK. It rocks. pic.twitter.com/7MRMKkZ0oi — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey: winning characters, above-average action, and a killer soundtrack hampered by uneven tone and pacing. The girls at their best together, and they’re not together enough. Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP. 💕 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 29, 2020

can’t believe i’m saying this but #BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast! it’s zippy, fun & william barr’s father is the one who hired jeffrey epstein to teach at an elite nyc prep school. ask yourself how the footage outside of his cell “accidently” lost? run don’t walk to this film! — nick usen (@nickusen) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is one word: FUN! A frenetic hyper stylized Harley Quinn comic book come to life (it’s her movie). It’s DC’s Deadpool w/ a dash of Tarantino. COULD NOT get enough of McGregor’s Black Mask; hysterical, eccentric, & deliciously pathetic. A rockin’ kick ass good time! pic.twitter.com/QZ4t95sa7M — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 29, 2020

As a Ewan McGregor and Margot Robbie stan, I can’t wait to be fed well when I go to the theater! Birds of Prey hits theaters February 7, 2020.

