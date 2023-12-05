BioWare Finally Releases ‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ News … Kind Of

Shakeups across the gaming industry have pushed back the release date of several major titles over the last few years, and BioWare has finally given us an update about the long-anticipated Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

The fourth installment in the Dragon Age video game franchise was first teased in 2018. Since then, we have only received little teasers of information. As a huge Dragon Age fan, I try to be patient and hopeful as I replay the other games in the series multiple times. Yet, I haven’t had much hope for Dreadwolf. Massive layoffs at BioWare, and on the Dreadwolf game itself, made it seem like we would never see the final product, especially since key members of the past games were no longer with the company, like writer Mary Kirby, who created everyone’s favorite dwarf, Varric.

On December 4, the unofficial Dragon Age day, BioWare threw fans a bone. Across social media platforms, the official Dragon Age accounts released a short trailer for Dreadwolf. The trailer shows multiple locations in Thedas. Maps reveal locations only mentioned in the games but never shown, such as Antiva, Rivain, and Anderfels. Voiceovers describe something important about those regions. In the end, a sinister voice, which may or may not be Solas a.k.a. the Dread Wolf, says, “All the world will soon share the peace and comfort of my reign.”

The final seconds of the trailer don’t say when the game is set for release. Instead, it tells us “full reveal summer 2024.” It isn’t clear what the “full reveal” means. That could be a full trailer or gameplay footage. It could be an actual release date. Or BioWare might release the full game. I’m all for taking the time to craft a beautiful game without harsh deadlines for the creators, so I don’t mind BioWare taking its time. What I find odd is the multiple teasers and false starts for a game that may have been announced far sooner than it should have been. But Dragon Age has me like no other game series, so I’ll be waiting patiently for the announcement.

(featured image: BioWare)

