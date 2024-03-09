Billie Eilish Broke up With Her Boyfriend After Daydreaming About This Celebrity

Celebrities, they’re just like us! More specifically, Billie Eilish is just like me. The singer-songwriter was interviewed by Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date), where she admitted to a celebrity crush that may or may not be the inspiration for “Ocean Eyes” but is the reason she broke up with an ex.

“Ocean Eyes” is my favorite of Eilish’s songs and I have thought of many celebrities that could have inspired it. So when Dimoldenberg asked her if the song was about her fellow nominee, Cillian Murphy, Eilish admitted that it could have been. “I probably wrote it about Cillian, yeah. Big fan of Cillian’s eyes in Dunkirk,” she said before bringing up another Christopher Nolan film. “Batman is the one though.”

Clearly, Eilish and I have the same taste in men. To be fair, my tag for Cillian Murphy on Letterboxd does say “Cillian Murphy got some blue eyes, damn.” More than that though, one of my favorite actors of all time is Christian Bale. So this response naturally made me want to be her best friend. Well, that and “What Was I Made For?” But hey, we could at least talk about American Psycho!

Dimoldenberg then asked Eilish if Batman was her favorite superhero. Eilish admitted she didn’t know much about superheroes but loved The Dark Knight. Girl, if only you’d watch Batman Begins or The Dark Knight Rises! Then you’d get Bale AND Murphy in the same films!

Eilish’s crush on Christian Bale inadvertently led her to a breakup, because she had a dream about Bale. Okay, but what happened in that dream though?

Sorry to that man

When talking with Dimoldenberg and her brother and writing partner, Finneas O’Connell, Eilish said that she had a dream where she was sitting with Bale at a restaurant. The dream was enough for her to realize that the relationship she was in just wasn’t working.

“A couple years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale and it was at a little cafe in the sunlight,” she said, basically describing the end of The Dark Knight Rises where Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway) see Alfred (Sir Michael Caine) at the Italian cafe. “And it made me realize that I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time.”

Both Dimoldenberg and O’Connell were shocked by the news, but Eilish went on to clarify, saying “No, like genuinely. I woke up and I came to my senses,” she said. “It’s over.”

The power that Christian Bale has is palpable, I say as a Newsies/Swing Kids super fan. But the fact that Eilish straight up ended a relationship because of Christian Bale? That is so me-coded I cannot even comprehend it and it does make Eilish that much more iconic to me.

(featured image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

