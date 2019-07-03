comScore These Bill & Ted Set Pictures Look Totally Wicked | The Mary Sue
Woah Dude, These Bill & Ted Set Pictures Look Totally Wicked

by | 5:24 pm, July 3rd, 2019

William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan may have been our favorite time-traveling bros, but now they wear suits and are just normal dads? The upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music had some set pictures released and I have to say, seeing Ted Logan in a suit really threw me for a loop. Alex Winters (who plays Bill) and Keanu Reeves (who plays Ted) were photographed on set outside of the iconic phone booth that will transport the two friends through time. I can’t wait to see how this adventure pans out for them!

Obviously, all of us who love Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey are having the time of our lives on Twitter right now because we love these two best friends from California and their time spent together just trying to pass their history class. The fact that they’ve made it this far into dad-age and are still hanging out together is the best.

Do you know how we feel about all this news?

I can’t wait for Bill & Ted Face the Music. Is Death going to come back? What about the sweet covers of Kiss songs? The world is their oyster and they’re going to make it rad, man.

